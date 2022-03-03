Thursday, Mar 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Flight From Bucharest Carrying 183 Indians From Ukraine Land In Mumbai

Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed passengers of the third evacuation flight from Bucharest to Mumbai, as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed here around 5.30 am.

Flight From Bucharest Carrying 183 Indians From Ukraine Land In Mumbai
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Indian nationals evacuated from Ukraine PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2022 9:05 am

A flight from Bucharest carrying 183 Indians stranded in Ukraine landed in Mumbai Thursday, an official said.

An infant was among the passengers, the official said.

Union minister Raosaheb Danve welcomed passengers of the third evacuation flight from Bucharest to Mumbai, as soon as the Air India Express Flight IX 1202 landed here around 5.30 am.

Related stories

Indian Embassy In Ukraine Asks Indians To Leave Kharkiv Immediately

Operation Ganga: Kiren Rijiju Reaches Slovakia To Coordinate Evacuation Of Indians Stuck In Ukraine

Making Alternative Arrangements For Safe Evacuation Of Indians In Ukraine: MoS External Affairs

“I have been asked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to welcome you. There were around 17,000 Indians, including students, stranded there (in Ukraine) and the PM started Operation Ganga to evacuate them,” Danve said, interacting with passengers, many of them students,  inside the aircraft.

Around four to five thousand Indians have been brought home so far and the operation will continue to bring back those still stranded there to the country, the minister said.

An Air India Express flight carrying 182 Indians from Ukraine had landed in Mumbai from the Romanian capital Bucharest on Tuesday morning.
That was the second evacuation flight operated to Mumbai from Bucharest to bring back Indians from war-ravaged Ukraine since February 27.

Tags

National Russia-Ukraine Tensions Ukraine Russia Ukraine Conflicts Indians Indians In Ukraine Stranded Indians Students Stranded In Ukraine War
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

BAN Vs AFG, 1st T20I: Preview, Streaming

BAN Vs AFG, 1st T20I: Preview, Streaming