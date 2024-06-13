National

Five Killed As Fire Breaks Out In Residential Building In Ghaziabad

Information was received about the fire in the building in Behta Hajipur under the Loni Border police station area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.

Fire Breaks Out At Residential Building In Mumbai, 5 Killed


Five people were killed and two injured when a fire broke out in a residential building here, police said on Thursday.

It is suspected that a short circuit caused the fire, they said.

Information was received about the fire in the building in Behta Hajipur under the Loni Border police station area on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday. Police personnel and firefighters rushed to the spot and rescued a woman and a child from the building, Additional Commissioner of Police (ACP) Ankur Vihar Bhaskar Verma told PTI.

According to preliminary investigation, a short circuit led to the fire and it quickly spread to the first and second floors of the building, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Saiful Rehman (35), his wife Nazira (32), daughter Isra (7), Faiz (7-month-old) and Farheen alias Parveen (25). The injured are Arsh (10) and Uzma (25), they said.

The injured were admitted to GTB Hospital in Delhi and Arsh was later discharged, they added.

