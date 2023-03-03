Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

First TBM Work Begins On Aerocity-Tughlakabad Line Under Delhi Metro's Ph-IV Project

Home National

First TBM Work Begins On Aerocity-Tughlakabad Line Under Delhi Metro's Ph-IV Project

As part of the phase-IV work approved so far, about 27 kilometres of underground lines will be constructed, it said in another tweet. Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park-Maujpur, and Tughalakabad-Aerocity are the three corridors which are under construction in this phase. The Silver Line will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line. 

Kolkata Metro
Delhi Metro's phase-IV project, the first tunnel boring machine Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Mar 2023 5:42 pm

As part of Delhi Metro's phase-IV project, the first tunnel boring machine (TBM) on the under construction Aerocity-Tughlakabad corridor began work on Friday, officials said.     

At present, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) is doing construction work on 65.1 km of phase-IV priority corridors which comprise Janakpuri West to RK Ashram Marg (28.92 km), Majlis Park to Maujpur (12.55 km), which are extensions of the already operational Magenta Line and Pink Line respectively, and Tughalakabad to Aerocity (23.62 km) which is being built as ‘Silver Line’.          

The DMRC on Friday tweeted, "The first Tunnel Boring Machine (TBM) on the Aerocity-Tughlakabad Corridor started its drive today to bore a 1.27 KM long tunnel between Chhatarpur and Kishangarh stations in the presence of Sh. Vikas Kumar, MD/DMRC and other senior officials."        

Related stories

Maha Metro Nagpur To Showcase Its Business Spaces For Lease

Blue Line Faces Glitch On Uttam Nagar Metro Station

Delhi Metro To Soon Launch India’s First Virtual Shopping, Recharge App For Metro

As part of the phase-IV work approved so far, about 27 kilometres of underground lines will be constructed, it said in another tweet. Janakpuri West-RK Ashram Marg, Majlis Park-Maujpur, and Tughalakabad-Aerocity are the three corridors which are under construction in this phase. The Silver Line will connect the Violet Line and Airport Line. 

At present, DMRC is handling operations and maintenance of over 390 km of network, comprising 286 metro stations, including the Rapid Metro in Gurugram and Aqua Line in Greater Noida, and is ranked amongst one of the world’s largest metro networks. 

The work on phase-IV had begun in December 2019 with a groundbreaking ceremony, but it was hit after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020 in Delhi.

Asked if he saw any cost escalation due to Covid factor, DMRC chief Vikas Kumar had last year said that he did not see any major cost overrun as to the timelines of the Ph-IV project, but the timelines might be impacted due to the pandemic.

Tags

National TBM Work Begins Aerocity-Tughlakabad Delhi Metro Ph-IV Project Silver Line Violet Line Airport Line 
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

Northeast Election Results: Stakes High For BJP In Tripura, Meghalaya And Nagaland

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri

IND Vs AUS, 3rd Test: This Is What Complacency Can Do, Says Shastri