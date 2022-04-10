Fire breaks out in banquet hall in Delhi; no casualty: Officials

Delhi Fire Services Director Atul Garg said a call was received about a blaze at Maidens Crown banquet hall at around 11 am, and seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Police said that when they reached the site with their staff, a lot of smoke was coming from Maiden Crown banquet; seven fire tenders and one ambulance were also deployed, but the fire staff managed to control the fire without any casualty. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Sameer Sharma said that during the inquiry, it was found that the fire incident occurred due to a short circuit on the main stage of the hall.



According to fire officials, another fire incident was reported from a house on Nicholson Road in North Delhi's Mori Gate area. "A fire call was received at around 9.30 am, and 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. No casualty was reported, and the fire was brought under control," Garg said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the fire broke out in a godown in which rubber materials were kept stored. "As the fire broke out, we vacated the adjacent buildings. No casualty or injury was caused to anyone, and the fire is under control and later extinguished," he added. The cause of the fire is suspected to be an incident triggered due to short-circuit.