Fire At Delhi’s Ghazipur Dumping Yard Doused After Over 50 Hours

The fire at east Delhi’s Ghazipur dumping yard was put out on Wednesday evening, over 50 hours after it broke out, officials said.

The fire broke out at the dumping yard on Monday, leading to a huge cloud of smoke enveloping the region and neighbouring areas.

The fire was doused around 5 pm. Firefighting operations went on for more than 50 hours, the officials said.

Cooling operations have been completed. No casualty was reported in the incident, a fire department official said.

According to fire officials, they had received a call about the fire at Ghazipur’s Khatta around 2:30 pm on Monday.

The Delhi Police had on Tuesday registered an FIR against unknown persons in connection with the incident.

“An FIR has been registered under sections 278 (making atmosphere noxious to health), 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible mat­ter) and 336 (act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code against unknown people,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Priyanka Kashyap had said.

According to fire department data, a total of four fire incidents at landfill sites — two each at Bhalswa and Tughlakabad — took place till Sunday this year.

Last year, during the same period, a total of 16 fire incidents — 12 at Bhalswa and four at Ghazipur — took place.

A total of 15 such incidents were reported in 2020 and 37 were reported in 2019, the data stated.