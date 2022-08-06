Fernando Assumes The Position Of Chairman Of Fishermen Congress

The Congress on Saturday appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress after accepting the resignation of party MP T N Prathapan from the post.

"Congress president has appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress, with immediate effect," according to a party statement.

"Congress president has accepted the resignation of T N Prathapan, MP from his current position as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress. The party appreciates his service," the statement noted.