Fernando Assumes The Position Of Chairman Of Fishermen Congress

Armstrong Fernando has been appointed as the new chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress.

A Congress flag. (Representative image) PTI

Updated: 06 Aug 2022 10:19 pm

The Congress on Saturday appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman of the All India Fishermen Congress after accepting the resignation of party MP T N Prathapan from the post.

 "Congress president has appointed Armstrong Fernando as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress, with immediate effect," according to a party statement.

 "Congress president has accepted the resignation of T N Prathapan, MP from his current position as chairman, All India Fishermen Congress. The party appreciates his service," the statement noted. 

