Saturday, Jul 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Farooq Abdullah Says Tents Pitched At ‘Vulnerable Area’ At Amarnath, Calls For Probe Into Tragedy

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah said the location of the tents and community kitchens at the place, where cloudburst took place near Amarnath cave shrine is such that he doesn’t think these things were done there earlier.

undefined
Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah. (File photo) File Photos

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Jul 2022 4:25 pm

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the government should order an inquiry to ascertain how tents and community kitchens were set up in a highly-vulnerable area close to the Amarnath cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas, which was hit by flash floods on Friday.

"We are hopeful that the government will form an inquiry commission to know how it happened and why it happened," Abdullah told reporters after meeting Yashwant Sinha, the joint opposition candidate for the July 18 presidential polls, here.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister questioned the decision to set up tents and "langar" (community kitchen) at such a vulnerable area.

"The location of the tents and langars is such that I do not think these things were done there earlier. Panjtarni is such a nice area for this. This needs to be investigated, may be it is a human error," Abdullah said.

Related stories

Yashwant Sinha Urges Govt To Place Facts About Amarnath Tragedy Before Country

Massive Operation Underway To Rescue Stranded Amarnath Pilgrims, Yatris Narrate Harrowing Stories

Army Engages High-Tech Equipment To Rescue Amarnath Pilgrims

He said the kin of the victims should be given compensation and steps should be taken to ensure that such incidents do not take place again.

The death toll in the flash floods triggered by heavy rain near the Amarnath cave shrine rose to 16 on Saturday as the search operations continued without a break amid fears that many are still trapped under the debris.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Former Chief Minister National Conference Amarnath Shrine Cloudburst Farooq Abdullah Probe Yashwant Sinha Presidential Polls Opposition
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

Sri Lankan Protesters Demanding President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Resignation Break Into His Home

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties

How Shinzo Abe Initiated Quad, Played A Pivotal Role In Transforming India-Japan Ties