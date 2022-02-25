Friday, Feb 25, 2022
Families From UP Urge Govt To Facilitate Return Of Their Wards Stuck In Ukraine

Ukraine Crisis: The kin of stranded students from Uttar Pradesh have urged government to facilitate return of their wards from war ravaged Ukraine.

Families From UP Urge Govt To Facilitate Return Of Their Wards Stuck In Ukraine
New Delhi: Family members of Indians stranded in Ukraine. PTI

Updated: 25 Feb 2022 7:57 pm

Dr Abdul Majeed Khan says he fears for the safety of his daughter, who is stuck in Ukraine following a Russian military onslaught there. 

Khan on Friday morning received a call from his daughter Ittesham Khan, who is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine's Vinnytsia city. She told him that they moved to a safety bunker for a while after sirens went off. 

The students were sent back to the hostel after some time, he said. 

Khan said though his daughter tried to appear composed in the video call, he sensed that the students feared for their well-being. 

"All children living in the hostel are very scared. They are in touch with the Indian children living in Kyiv and other places," he said. 

Anshika, daughter of Amir Singh Yadav, principal of an inter-college here, is also doing MBBS in Vinnytsia. 

"Around 10 am, I talked to Anshika on the phone and she said the Indian Embassy has asked them to fill up some forms and there is a possibility that Indian students might be sent to neighbouring countries of Ukraine through buses after which they will be brought back to India by the government," Yadav said. 

Anshika told her father that there is a curfew-like situation while food and medicines are not available. 

They are also facing problems in withdrawing money from ATMs, Yadav said. 

Khan and Yadav urged the Union government to facilitate the return of Indian students stranded in Ukraine.

According to reports from Kannauj, a number of its MBBS students, including former minister Ajay Bharti’s daughter Chandni Bharti, are stuck in Ukraine.

Chandni's brother Akash Bharti, a resident of Lelepur village in Indergarh area, said his sister is pursuing MBBS in Ukraine. 

She, along with 30 Indian students from Delhi and Rajasthan, is at present in a tunnel of a bullet train, he said. 

Chandni has sent many videos on WhatsApp and told them that a number of Russian helicopters are seen in the sky. 

Akash said the Indian Embassy could not be contacted despite all efforts and he has also done tweets for ensuring safety of his sister. 

Another MBBS student, Asif Khan of Nehru Nagar in Saurikh, is also in Ukraine and talked to her parents. 

He appealed to Indian government to bring him and all others back to the country. 

According to a report from Mau, MBBS student Nagendra Kumar, a resident of Badua Godam locality in Sarai Lakahansi area, is also stuck there.

