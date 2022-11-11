Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Fadnavis Holds Talks With Avaada Group For Green Hydrogen Project

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held talks with Avaada Group for setting up a green hydrogen project worth Rs 45,000 crore in the state. 

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backs IPS officer Rashmi Shukla
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis backs IPS officer Rashmi Shukla

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Nov 2022 8:19 pm

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday held talks with Avaada Group for setting up a green hydrogen project worth Rs 45,000 crore in the state. 

The project can generate employment for 12,000 persons, he said. 

The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government was recently under fire after a semiconductor project by Vedanta-Foxconn and a military aircraft project by Tata-Airbus was bagged by Gujarat.

"Had a very detailed meeting with team Avaada Group led by Vineet Mittal on green hydrogen, an important anchor of the future energy transition as a part of Hon PM Narendra Modi ji's vision," Fadnavis tweeted.

This is a first-of-its-kind project globally and will be worth Rs 45,000 crore, he added.

It will also generate direct and indirect employment for around 12,000 persons, said Fadnavis who also holds the finance portfolio.

"We have assured them all support and look forward to collaborative development and creating a green, renewable future together," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

Related stories

In A Surprise Move, Sanjay Raut Heaps Praise On Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy CM Fadnavis Warns Of Action Against People Beating Up Moviegoers For Watching Marathi Film 'Har Har Mahadev'

Fadnavis Says 2024 Election Will Be Contested Under CM Shinde's Leadership

Tags

National Maharashtra Tata Airbus Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra Government Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis Avaada Group Green Hydrogen Project Vineet Mittal
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

When And Where To Watch IND Vs ENG 2nd SF

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'

Ukraine War: Russia Withdrawing, Ukrainian Official Fears 'City Of Death'