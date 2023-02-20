Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Explained: What Jaishankar Said About Europe, Why Germany Chancellor Praises Him

Explained: What Jaishankar Said About Europe, Why Germany Chancellor Praises Him

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar last year had stated: ‘Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems’.

External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 2:17 pm

German Chancellor Oalf Scholz has quoted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar's viral "European mindset" remark during the Munich Security Conference, stating that he has a point.

Last year, Jaishankar during the 17th edition of the GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum in Slovakia, had stated: "Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems, but the world's problems are not Europe's problems."

"Somewhere Europe has to grow out of the mindset that Europe's problems are the world's problems but the world's problems are not Europe's problems. That if it is you, it's yours, if it is me it is ours. I see reflections of that," Jaishankar had said.

He had also said: "There is a linkage today which is being made. A linkage between China and India and what's happening in Ukraine. China and India happened way before anything happened in Ukraine. The Chinese do not need a precedent somewhere else on how to engage us or not engage us or be difficult with us or not be difficult with us," he had added.

This Jaishankar had stated after he was asked about India's stand on Ukraine war.

On February 18 this year, German Chancellor Scholz during the Munich Security Conference reiterating Jaishankar’s words, suggested a change in the so-called "mindset" and said the later (Jaishankar) has "a point".

"This quote from the Indian Foreign Minister is included in this year's Munich Security Report and he has a point it wouldn't be Europe's problem alone if the law of the strong were to assert itself in international relations," Scholz said.

Scholz also said that to be a credible European or North American in Jakarta, New Delhi, it is not enough to emphasise shared values. 

"We have to generally address the interests and concerns of these countries as a basic prerequisite for joint action. And that's why it was so important to me to not merely have representatives of Asia, Africa and Latin America at the negotiating table during the G-7 Summit last June,” he said.

“I really wanted to work with these regions to find solutions to the main challenges they face growing poverty and hunger, partly as a consequence of Russia’s war, as well as the impact of climate change or COVID-19,” he added.
 

National India Germany External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar German Chancellor Olaf Scholz GLOBSEC Bratislava Forum Europe Munich Security Conference Ukraine War Russia COVID-19
