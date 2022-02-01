Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Excise Policy 2021 To Continue Beyond March 31, Delhi Govt Tells HC

The statement was made before a bench of Justices Rajiv Shakdher and Talwant Singh hearing a batch of petitions challenging the policy.

Excise Policy 2021 To Continue Beyond March 31, Delhi Govt Tells HC
Delhi government's Excise Policy to extend beyond March 2022. - Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 6:36 pm

The Delhi government Tuesday informed the Delhi High Court that its Excise Policy of 2021 will continue beyond March 2022 and there will not be any "new change" in it for the next financial year.

Senior counsel Parag Tripathi, appearing for one of the petitioners who is a liquor wholesaler, said there was an urgency in the matter as “all will be over after March 31” with the policy coming to an end.

Related stories

Heated debate in Delhi Assembly over new excise policy; Sisodia says BJP 'rattled'

Delhi BJP's 'chakka jam' against AAP govt's new excise policy leads to traffic woes

Delhi BJP Protests Against New Excise Policy Allowing Liquor Shops Near Religious Places, Schools

Senior advocate Rahul Mehra, representing the Delhi government, informed the court that the policy came into operation on November 16 last year and the petitioner's stand with respect to the expiry of the policy was not correct.

“There will be no new change now. This (policy) will continue. This change came after 30-40 years,” stated the senior lawyer who further submitted that the Supreme Court also “did not interfere” with the implementation of the new regime at the interim stage.

The court took the Delhi government's stand on record and directed the parties to file their written submissions in the matter. Senior advocates Tripathi and G Tushar Rao, who represented another petitioner who is a retailer, argued that the new policy facilitated monopoly and was discriminatory.

Several petitions are pending before the high court against the New Excise Policy on the ground that it is illegal, unfair, arbitrary and violative of the Delhi Excise Act, 2009.

In July, the court had refused to stay the new Excise Policy on the petition by Readymade Plaza India Pvt Ltd which contended that the new regime would lead to complete monopoly of the few big players.

The Delhi government has however defended the Excise Policy 2021, saying it would generate optimum revenue and ensure ease of doing business while eliminating cartelization, proxy players and monopoly.

In its response to the pending petitions, it has said that privatization of government liquor vends and re-distribution of all liquor vends equitably across the national capital “would most certainly lead to a manifold increase in free competition and overwhelm existing cartels in the market”.

Asserting that the citizens of India have no fundamental right to trade in liquor, the government said that the Excise Policy 2021-22 was formulated in larger public interest and since it is a matter of economic policy, it does not warrant judicial interference.

Licence regarding home delivery of liquor has been in existence since long and would now result in less overcrowding outside the liquor store/shops, it has added. The matter will be listed for next hearing in February.

With inputs from PTI. 

Tags

National Excise Duty Delhi Government High Court Liquor Shop Supreme Court
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Covid-19: BMC Eases Restrictions In Mumbai, Allows Reopening Of Beaches, Gardens

Maharashtra: 2 Held By Pench Tiger Reserve Officials For Installing Electric Fencing

Budget 2022 | P Chidambaram Terms Budget ‘Most Capitalist’; Sops Only For ‘Big Industrialists’

Union Budget 2022-23: Defence Gets Rs.5.25 Lakh Crore

MP: Forest Guard Among 4 Killed In Two Road Accidents

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget for the year 2022-23, with her team before leaving finance ministry for the parliament house to present it, in New Delhi.

Budget 2022: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Unveils Economic Blueprint Amid Pandemic Pangs

A pilgrim prays after taking a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges and the Yamuna on 'Mauni Amavasya' or new moon day, third and the most auspicious date of bathing day during the annual month long Hindu religious fair

Indians Celebrate 'Mauni Amavasya' By Taking Dips In the Holy 'Sangam' In Prayagraj

View of Franco da Rocha, flooded after heavy rains, in Sao Paulo state, Brazil.

Brazil Floods: Landslides And Heavy Rains Cause Dozens OF Deaths

Japan's Yuika Sugasawa celebrates after scoring a goal during the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 match between Japan and Thailand in Mumbai.

AFC Women's Asian Cup: Japan, South Korea, China, Philippines Enter Semis

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top