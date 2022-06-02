Thursday, Jun 02, 2022
Ex-Congressman Hardik Patel Joins BJP, Says He Will Work As A ' Small Soldier' Under Modi

Hardik Patel was welcomed into the party by BJP Gujarat unit president C R Patil and former deputy chief minister Nitin Patel.

Hardik Patel.

Updated: 02 Jun 2022 1:56 pm

Patidar leader Hardik Patel joined the BJP on Thursday, days after quitting the Congress.

"Today, I am going to start a new chapter keeping in mind the interests of the nation, region, society and community. I will work as a small soldier in the development work of the nation being carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Hardik tweeted earlier on Thursday.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="hi" dir="ltr">राष्ट्रहित, प्रदेशहित, जनहित एवं समाज हित की भावनाओं के साथ आज से नए अध्याय का प्रारंभ करने जा रहा हूँ। भारत के यशस्वी प्रधानमंत्री श्री नरेन्द्र भाई मोदी जी के नेतृत्व में चल रहे राष्ट्र सेवा के भगीरथ कार्य में छोटा सा सिपाही बनकर काम करूँगा।</p>&mdash; Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) <a href="https://twitter.com/HardikPatel_/status/1532189431754547200?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">June 2, 2022</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>

Hardik (28) who led the Patidar quota agitation in 2015, joined the Congress in 2019.

He resigned from that party on May 18, after claiming in a letter to Congress chief Sonia Gandhi that the party "only played to the role of a roadblock" over certain key issues in the country and was "merely reduced to opposing everything".

