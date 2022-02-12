Ensure Sufficient Coal For State Power Plants: Gehlot To Officials

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed his officials to ensure the availability of a sufficient quantity of coal power plants so that power generation is not affected in the state.

He said constant contact should be maintained with the Union Ministry of Coal and Coal India Limited to increase the supply of coal, an official release said.

The chief minister said the officers of the Energy Department should regularly review the arrangements for the allocation of new coal blocks, smooth transportation and storage of coal for smooth generation and supply of electricity in the state.

With inputs from PTI.