Fourteen children suffered injuries from an electric shock during a Mahashivratri procession in Kota, Rajasthan, on Friday. The incident occurred in the Sakatoura area under the Kunhari police station, where the children, aged 10-16 years, were participating in the 'Shiv Barat' event.
The cause of the injuries was identified as contact with a high-tension power line passing overhead. Among the affected children, two sustained severe burn injuries of 100 and 50 percent, while the remaining 12 had injuries below 50 percent. All the injured children were promptly taken to MBS hospital in Kota for medical attention.
A video shared by news agency ANI captured the aftermath, showing people rushing injured children to the hospital. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan Energy Minister Heeralal Nagar visited the hospital to assess the situation. The condition of three children is reported to be critical.
Minister Nagar expressed deep sorrow over the incident, stating, "It's a very sad incident... Two children are seriously injured with one having 100% burns. A special team has been formed to provide all possible treatment. Officials are directed to investigate if there has been any kind of negligence."