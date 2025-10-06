Election Commission To Announce Bihar Poll Date Today, October 6

The upcoming Bihar elections will be the first since the Election Commission launched a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls on June 24.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
  • The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Bihar assembly elections at a press conference at 4:00 PM on Monday.

  • Departing from the usual annual or pre-election updates, the EC prepared the voter rolls afresh, resulting in the deletion of 68.5 lakh names and the addition of 21.53 lakh new voters.

  • The EC’s decision to conduct the SIR has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

The Election Commission will be announcing the date for the Bihar legislative assembly polls on Monday.

The announcement will be made by the poll body at a press conference at 4:00 PM on Monday, October 6.

The Bihar's term of the 243-member state assembly ends on November 22.

EC Publishes Final Electoral Roll for Bihar Ahead of Assembly Polls

BY Outlook News Desk

Political parties have urged the Election Commission to schedule the polls immediately after the Chhath festival, which falls at the end of October, to ensure higher voter turnout as many people working outside the state return home for the celebrations.

The previous assembly elections in 2020 were conducted in three phases amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Representative image - File photo
BJP Urges EC To Hold Bihar Polls In One Or Two phases, Seeks ID Checks For Burqa-Clad Women Voters

BY Outlook News Desk

The Bihar elections will be the first assembly polls since the Election Commission decided on June 24 to launch a Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls, beginning with the state.

Breaking from the practice of the past two years, the EC chose to prepare the rolls afresh rather than conduct the usual annual or pre-election updates.

Following the SIR, 68.5 lakh names were deleted and 21.53 lakh new voters were added, bringing the total number of registered electors to nearly 7.42 crore. The EC’s decision to carry out the SIR is currently under challenge in the Supreme Court.

