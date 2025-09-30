EC Publishes Final Electoral Roll for Bihar Ahead of Assembly Polls

Bihar’s final electoral roll was released after Special Intensive Revision, with 7.24 crore voters listed statewide.
Patna district saw an increase of 1.63 lakh voters, totalling 48.15 lakh, including 22.75 lakh women.
Opposition parties allege the revision was aimed at disenfranchising their supporters, while BJP says it removed “infiltrators.”
The Election Commission has released its “final electoral roll” ahead of the Bihar assembly polls after revising the list with the objections and claims raised against the draft voters’ list, which were published as part of the special intensive revision (SIR).
The Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar announced on its Facebook page, tagging the Election Commission of India.
"In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post.
After around 65 lakh names that had been marked as "absent," "shifted," or "dead" were removed, there were 7.24 crore voters on the draft roll.
The Patna district administration, however, released a statement stating that there were around 48.15 lakh voters overall, spread across the 14 assembly seats under its control, "an increase of 1.63 lakh" in comparison to the draft electoral rolls released on August 1.
There were 22.75 lakh female voters in the district overall, with Digha constituency having the most voters (4.56 lakh).
The massive SIR exercise, which the EC plans to conduct nationwide in due course, has sparked controversy, and the announcement of the Bihar assembly elections is probably imminent.
Opposition parties have claimed that SIR was intended to improperly remove the names of voters who were less likely to support the ruling BJP-led NDA. Some of these parties have even filed a case in the Supreme Court.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP officials, meanwhile, have claimed that SIR was necessary to remove "infiltrators" that the INDIA bloc purportedly wished to shield and grant voting rights to.