EC Publishes Final Electoral Roll for Bihar Ahead of Assembly Polls

After removing 65 lakh “absent, shifted, or dead” names, final roll released under Special Intensive Revision; opposition alleges voter suppression.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
The Election Commission has released its “final electoral roll” ahead of the Bihar assembly polls after revising the list with the objections and claims raised against the draft voters’ list, which were published as part of the special intensive revision (SIR).

The Chief Electoral Officer in Bihar announced on its Facebook page, tagging the Election Commission of India.

Bihar SIR - X/@ECISVEEP
Bihar SIR: An Attempt to Push Marginalised Citizens Away from the Foundation of Indian Democracy

BY Pratayksh Mishra

"In the light of Special Intensive Revision, the final electoral roll has been published on 30.09. 2025. People can look up their names by clicking on the link voters.eci.gov.in," said the social media post.

According to PTI, state-wide data was awaited on the final list.

After around 65 lakh names that had been marked as "absent," "shifted," or "dead" were removed, there were 7.24 crore voters on the draft roll.

The Patna district administration, however, released a statement stating that there were around 48.15 lakh voters overall, spread across the 14 assembly seats under its control, "an increase of 1.63 lakh" in comparison to the draft electoral rolls released on August 1.

There were 22.75 lakh female voters in the district overall, with Digha constituency having the most voters (4.56 lakh).

The massive SIR exercise, which the EC plans to conduct nationwide in due course, has sparked controversy, and the announcement of the Bihar assembly elections is probably imminent.

Illustration: Vikas Thakur - null
A Chink In The Edifice: The Cost Of Faltering Trust In Election Commission

BY Aditya Sondhi

Opposition parties have claimed that SIR was intended to improperly remove the names of voters who were less likely to support the ruling BJP-led NDA. Some of these parties have even filed a case in the Supreme Court.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and other BJP officials, meanwhile, have claimed that SIR was necessary to remove "infiltrators" that the INDIA bloc purportedly wished to shield and grant voting rights to.

