Tuesday, Jun 28, 2022
Eknath Shinde Rubbishes Shiv Sena’s Claim, Urges Thackeray Group To Disclose Rebel MLAs Names In Touch With It

Shiv Sena had earlier claimed that as many as 20 MLAs of rebel Eknath Shinde group are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party, and want to return to Maharashtra.

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde. (File photo) PTI

Updated: 28 Jun 2022 2:49 pm

Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Tuesday said he will soon return to Mumbai, and rubbished Shiv Sena’s claim that as many as 20 MLAs of his group are in touch with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

Talking to reporters outside the luxury hotel where he and his group of MLAs are lodged since last week, Shinde also said he has support of 50 MLAs.

“All these MLAs have come here on their own and to take forward Hindutva,” Shinde said.

Senior Sena leaders have been claiming that around 20 MLAs of the party, now with Shinde in Guwahati, are in touch with them and want to return to Maharashtra.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National India Maharashtra Politics Crisis Shiv Sena Rebellion Uddhav Thackeray MLAs Eknath Shinde Guwahati Luxury Hotel
