Eight New Covid-19 Cases In Ladakh

Eight more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Ladakh, taking the infection count to 29,085 in the Union Territory, officials said on Tuesday.

However, the number of active cases in the region dropped to 65 after 16 more patients recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, the officials said.

According to officials, Ladakh has so far recorded 228 fatalities linked to the pandemic since its outbreak. Of the total fatalities, Leh accounts for the highest 168 deaths followed by 60 in Kargil, they said.

A total of 2,853 people, including 2,111 air travellers, were screened for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Monday and eight of them tested positive for the viral disease in Leh, the officials said.

They said the number of recoveries has reached 28,792 after 16 patients were discharged from a hospital in Leh after undergoing successful treatment for COVID-19.

The active case count in Leh now stands at 60, while the rest of five cases are in Kargil district, the officials said.

