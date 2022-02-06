Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Efforts On For Reforming Education Ecosystem In J&K: LG

He underlined that the new education policy focuses to help youth to meet challenges of the ever-changing world.

Efforts On For Reforming Education Ecosystem In J&K: LG
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 2:26 pm

Efforts are being made for consistently reforming the educational ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said on Saturday. He underlined that the new education policy focuses to help youth to meet challenges of the ever-changing world.

Sinha was speaking at the release of a book titled “Himalaya Naardiya Antarang Bahirang Yog Sadhna”, written by Hare Ram Dass ji Maharaj at the annual day function of a private school at Mandal here. The Lt Governor emphasised on promoting balanced education that teaches science, industry 4.0 technologies and also imparts value-based knowledge.

“Efforts are being made for consistently reforming our education ecosystem. The New Education Policy focuses on promoting a conducive environment for constant learning and innovation, laying a solid foundation for the youth to address the challenges of the ever-changing world,” the Lt Governor said. Apart from scientific and technological knowledge, he said, “We should also focus on value-based education, create an environment for individual growth.”

Related stories

BSF Guns Down 3 Pakistani Narcotic Smugglers Along International Border In J&K

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted In J&K, Ladakh

New Covid Cases Have Declined, But No Room For Complacency: J&K LG

“We are living in the digital-age where we can learn anything through e-learning. But at the same time, there is a need to maintain a perfect balance between students and teachers for shaping the young minds through a value-based knowledge system,” the Lt Governor said. Terming learning as a life-long process, Sinha stressed on the need to encourage students as well the teaching community to have thirst for knowledge all along and lead the way for a bright future. Earlier, the Lt Governor paid obeisance at Shiv Mandir, Mandal and performed special pooja on 'Basant Panchami'.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National Jammu And Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Education J&K Government Kashmir News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

EC Opens Up Physical Campaigning Events; Ban On Roadshows, Processions Continues

It's 90 Per Cent Versus 10 Per Cent Now, Says Adityanath On UP Polls

Boundary Disputes Among NE States Will Be Resolved Under Union Home Minister's Leadership: Rijiju

Those Behind Mahatma Gandhi's Assassination Opened Fire At Me: Owaisi

People Of UP Have Not Forgotten Muzaffarnagar Riots, Migration From Kairana: Nadda

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins