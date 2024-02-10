ED Summons Congress Leader Salman Khurshid's Wife For Questioning In Money-Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Congress leader Salman Khurshid's wife Louise Khurshid for questioning in a money-laundering investigation linked to alleged misuse of government funds in distribution of artificial limbs and equipment by a trust headed by her, sources said on Saturday.

She has been asked to depose at the ED zonal office in Lucknow on February 15 for recording her statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said. Two days back, an MP-MLA court in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly issued an arrest warrant against Louise Khurshid and an another accused in this case and fixed February 16 as the next date of hearing.

Salman Khurshid also served as a Union minister in the UPA government. The ED case of money laundering stems from the state police's FIR of 2017.