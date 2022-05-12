Thursday, May 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

ED Seizes Over Rs 133-crore Worth Funds of ex-Odisha MLA in Money Laundering Case

The ED has seized cash and fixed deposits worth more than Rs 133 crore of former Odisha MLA Jitendra Nath Patnaik in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, the agency said on Thursday.

ED Seizes Over Rs 133-crore Worth Funds of ex-Odisha MLA in Money Laundering Case
Enforcement Directorate (ED) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 May 2022 1:19 pm

The action came after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) carried out raids at various offices and residential premises of Patnaik and his related entities at Joda in Keonjhar district of the state.


Patnaik, popularly known as Jitu Patnaik, is a former independent MLA from the Champua assembly constituency.


The agency alleged he "derived undue pecuniary advantage by way of illegal mining without necessary statutory approvals."

Related stories

Twelve New COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Union Home Secretary Reviews Cyclone Preparedness; NDRF Deployed In Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Bengal

Odisha, Bengal On Alert As Cyclone Asani Intensifies Into Severe Cyclonic Storm


"A seizure of cash amounting to Rs 70 lakh and 124 fixed deposits amounting to Rs 133.17 crore has been made during the search operations along with seizure of various incriminating documents and digital evidences," the ED said in a statement.


The money laundering case stems from the FIR and charge sheet filed by the Odisha vigilance cell against Patnaik and others. 


"As per the charge sheet filed by the state vigilance, the accused indulged in illegal mining for a long period causing huge loss to the government exchequer which amounts to be more than Rs 130 crore."


"The ED has been able to recover almost entire amount of proceeds of crime," it said.

Tags

National Indian Government Odisha Government Enforcement Directorate Former Odisha MLA Jitendra Nath Patnaik Money Laundering Champua Assembly Constituency Odisha Vigilance Cell FIR Keonjhar District
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Pune: Private Hospital's Managing Trustee Among 15 Booked For Alleged Malpractice In Kidney Transplant

Pune: Private Hospital's Managing Trustee Among 15 Booked For Alleged Malpractice In Kidney Transplant

Bloodbath Continues In Crypto Market; Shiba Inu Crashes 30%, DOGE 25%, Ethereum 15%

Bloodbath Continues In Crypto Market; Shiba Inu Crashes 30%, DOGE 25%, Ethereum 15%