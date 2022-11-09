Thursday, Nov 10, 2022
ED Issues fresh summons to J'khand CM Hemant Soren for Nov 17

A fresh summons has been issued by the Enforcement Directorate for Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear in Ranchi on November 17 in connection with an alleged money laundering case, official sources said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren PTI

Updated: 09 Nov 2022 8:56 pm

The Enforcement Directorate has issued fresh summons to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to appear before it in Ranchi on November 17 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, official sources said Wednesday.

Soren, 47, was initially summoned by the federal probe agency on November 3 but he did not depose citing official engagements. He had then sought a three-week deferment of the summons.

Official sources said the agency has now asked the CM to appear next week on November 17 at its regional office in the state capital Ranchi for questioning and recording of his statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The ED has arrested Soren's political aide Pankaj Mishra and two others -- local muscleman Bachhu Yadav and Prem Prakash -- in this case.

The agency has said it has "identified" proceeds of crime relating to illegal mining in the state to the tune of more than Rs 1,000 crore till now. 

National Enforcement Directorate (ED) Jharkhand Hemant Soren Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Money Laundering Prevention Of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) Political Crisis Federal Probe Agency
