Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Economist Abhijit Sen Dies At 72

Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night.

Economist Abhijit Sen
Economist Abhijit Sen Tribhuvan Tiwari/Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 8:17 am

Economist Abhijit Sen, a former Planning Commission member and one of the country's foremost experts on rural economy, died on Monday night. He was 72.

"He suffered a heart attack around 11 PM. We rushed him to the hospital, but it was all over by the time we got there," said Dr Pronab Sen, his brother. 

In a career spanning more than four decades, Abhijit Sen taught economics at New Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University, and held several important government positions including the chair of the Commission of Agricultural Cost and Prices. 

He was a member of Planning Commission from 2004 to 2014, when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister.

Related stories

How To Cook Like An Economist! Interview With Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee

Indian Economist Ligia Noronha Appointed As Assistant SG & Head of UNEP NY Office BY UN Chief

Ahead Of Budget Session, PM Narendra Modi To Interact With Leading Economists On Friday

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Economist Dead Planning Commission Economics Jawaharlal Nehru University Abhijit Sen New Delhi
NEXT MATCH
AFG
VS
BAN
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

IND Vs PAK, Asia Cup: All Eyes On Virat Kohli In 100th T20I

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details

Asia Cup: BAN Vs AFG - Preview, Match Details