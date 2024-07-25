Two Magnitude 2.4 earthquake struck Haryana's Faridabad on Thursday, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said. No injuries or damages were reported.
While the first earthquake occurred at around 10:54 am, the second one struck Faridabad at 11:43 am.
The epicentre of the first earthquake was located at Latitude 28.44 North and Longitude77.38 East, at a depth of five kilometres, NCS said.
The epicentre of the second earthquake was located at 28.45 North and Longitude 77.39 East, at a depth of five kilometres, NCS said.
"EQ of M: 2.4, On: 25/07/2024 10:54:13 IST, Lat: 28.44 N, Long: 77.38 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana," the NCS said on microblogging platform X over the first earthquake.
"EQ of M: 2.4, On: 25/07/2024 11:43:08 IST, Lat: 28.45 N, Long: 77.39 E, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Faridabad, Haryana," the NCS on X on the second quake.
Further details are awaited.