Drunk Kerala Man Shoots At Crowd After Restaurant Says No Food, One Killed

One person was killed and another was injured after a drunk man allegedly opened fire at a group of people at Moolamattom near Idukki, according to police.

The deceased has been identified as 33-year-old Sanal Babu, a resident of Idukki. Babu's friend Pradeep sustained injuries and has been hospitalised at Kolancherry Medical College near Idukki.

Police arrested Philip Martin, 33, for the alleged crime, who used a country-made gun to fire at the crowd late on Saturday night when Martin and his friend came to a wayside eatery and asked for food.

A senior police official told PTI, "The duo started abusing the owner of the eatery as there was no food. The people at the eatery objected to it. Enraged, Martin went to his house nearby and came back with a gun and fired in the air."

The official said after firing in the air, Martin got into the car to leave but came out of the vehicle seeing a crowd gathering and fired shots again.

The official added, "However, this time two people who were travelling through the area got hit. One person died and another was injured," the official said.

Later in the night, police arrested Martin and an investigation is on.

