Monday, Aug 15, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Dr Farooq Abdullah Hoists Tricolour At His Residence On Independence Day

MP and National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah, who had tested Covid-19 positive last week, unfurled the national flag at a function that was attended by his staff and security personnel.

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah
National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah.(File photo)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 3:20 pm

National Conference president and Lok Sabha member from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Monday hoisted the national flag at his residence on the high security Gupkar Road here to celebrate the country's 76th Independence Day.

Abdullah, who had tested Covid-19 positive last week, unfurled the national flag at a function that was attended by his staff and security personnel.

Addressing the gathering, Abdullah said while the nation has come a long way from the time it got independence, there were challenges before it even now.

"We have come a long way from the time when we would import substandard food from the US. Today, we are producing more food grain than we need. We have provided food assistance to Afghanistan several times," he said.

Related stories

J&K Election Buzz In Air, ED On The Ground: After Muftis, Farooq Abdullah Under Scanner

JKCA Scam Case: NC Says Farooq Abdullah Shall Stick To Truth, Vindicate Himself

Militancy Caravan Won’t End In Kashmir Until Hearts Of Kashmiris Are Not Won: Farooq Abdullah

Abdullah said even on the political front, when one of India's neighbouring country -- Maldives -- was attacked by terrorists, Indian army went there and repulsed the attack.

"We did not occupy that country. We helped it and handed it back to its people," he added.

The NC president said there were challenges before the country even today as many things are still imported from other countries.

"I pray to the almighty for the day when we produce within the country everything we need," he said.

The leader lauded the security personnel and prodded them to stay alert against elements that want to “grab our land.”

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Independence Day Farooq Abdullah Tricolor Hoisted J&K National Conference (JKNC) Lok Sabha MP Srinagar COVID-19
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: My Son Wanted To Quench Thirst But He Lost His Life, Says Boy's Father

Rajasthan Dalit Boy Death: My Son Wanted To Quench Thirst But He Lost His Life, Says Boy's Father