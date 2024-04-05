'Don't Need UN To Tell Me…': Jaishankar On Free And Fair Elections Remark

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Thursday responded to recent remarks by a senior UN official regarding elections in India, saying that he does not need the global body to tell that the elections in the country should be “free and fair”.
His comments came in response to a query regarding a statement by a spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General that they "hope" that in India, people's "political and civil rights" are protected and everyone is able to vote in a "free and fair" atmosphere.
Jaishankar responded, "I don't need the United Nations to tell me our elections should be free and fair. I have the people of India. The people of India will ensure that elections are free and fair. So, don't worry about it.”
Last week, the spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Stephane Dujarric, made these remarks on Thursday in response to a question about the "political unrest" in India ahead of the upcoming national elections, following the arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the freezing of the opposition Congress Party's bank accounts.
"What we very much hope that in India, as in any country that is having elections, that everyone's rights are protected, including political and civil rights, and everyone is able to vote in an atmosphere that is free and fair," Dujarric said at the daily press briefing.