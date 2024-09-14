National

'Don't Hinder Assam's Path To Development': CM Sarma Calls Banned Out ULFA(I) Chief

Assam's CM Himanta Biswa Sarma has urged banned ULFA(I) chief Paresh Barua to refrain from indulging in activities that will jeopardize the future of Assam's youth.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma being greeted by students as he arrives to attend the foundation day celebration of B. Borooah College in Guwahati. Photo: PTI
info_icon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon proscribed ULFA(I) head Paresh Barua not to indulge in any activity that will jeopardise the future of the youth when the state is poised to "become a powerhouse" in the next ten years.

The planting of bombs across the state on August 15 is a "matter of deep concern which may affect the ongoing growth and development of the state", Sarma said at ‘The Assam Tribune’s Dialogue 2024' here.

"We are marching strongly and resolutely. I am sure if the state remains peaceful, the eco-system remains the same and there is cooperation and enthusiasm among the youth, then we will become a powerhouse in India’s landscape in the next ten years," the chief minister said.

There is, however, deep concern regarding the planting of explosives across the state, he said, adding, ‘"I take this platform to urge the ULFA(I) chief not to indulge in any activity that will jeopardise the future of the state’s youth".

The police had unearthed “bomb-like substances” from at least eight places, including two in Guwahati, after the banned ULFA (I) had claimed to have planted bombs in 24 locations to trigger serial blasts across Assam on Independence Day.

In a democracy, there would be "conflict and clashes of ideas but it must be ensured that Assam remains secure and peaceful'', the chief minister said.

There may be differences but these can be solved through negotiations and in many other ways but not by ‘’creating terror in our motherland’’, he added.

"We have to first secure our motherland then we can find a solution to any problem. A state cannot prosper if more problems are created in the guise of resolving a crisis,'' Sarma said.

The recent outburst of some organisations against non-Assamese communities has sent a wrong signal outside the state, the chief minister said.

''We must realise that many aspiring and brilliant Assamese youth reside outside the state to earn their livelihood. I encourage them to do so as the country is ours and we can go everywhere'', he said.

''If Assam wages a war against the non-Assamese here, the same can happen against the Assamese residing outside the state. Then where will our youth go," he asked.

There is a section of intellectuals and some people who "indulge at times directly or indirectly in chauvinism" but Assam's future does not lie in this, Sarma said.

''We will require the support of the Centre and various industrial houses. When we vent our ire against the non-Assamese, it also hurts them. They will think that Assam is an unsafe place and will not come here. We cannot encourage such a scenario'', the chief minister said.

This should not be the fate or destiny of Assam but ''when once we have our share of prosperity, then we must allow people from the entire country to enjoy the same as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and other states are doing for the youth of our state," he said.

At a time when the state is "marching towards development and prosperity", ''we must divert the energy of our youth towards education and entrepreneurship to build up a rich human resource" that will contribute to the growth of the state and the country, Sarma said.

It is also a fact that no society can live without its culture and legacy and ''we have to be vocal and devise our own ways to protect our language, culture and heritage'', he said.

Sarma said the state has opened its doors for investment and development but the state cannot compromise with its culture and language.

The state was "earlier known for agitation, flood and insurgency but now it is known as one of the fastest growing and investment friendly states" of the country, he said.

''We took time to change the perception but no one wants Assam as a dependent state but as one that contributes to the nation's economy. We will emerge as a state which influences the nation's economy, growth and development within ten years," he said.

Claiming that major industrial houses like the Tatas, Reliance, Adani, Dassault and others have chosen Assam for investments, he said, "We want Assam's youth to turn from job seekers to job creators."

Referring to his dream for Guwahati, the chief minister said that the city is not only defined as the gateway to the North East but is the ''gateway to South East Asia and with several upcoming initiatives, its landscape is set for a dramatic change''.

DONER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, addressing the dialogue, virtually said that the North East region is the bedrock of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Viksit Bharat'.

An investment of Rs 81,000 crore in the region for various projects has heralded a new era of peace and prosperity, he said.

The region has emerged as a gateway for trade, culture and connectivity for South East Asia, '"catapulting the North East from India's remote region to the country's growth engine", Scindia said.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma mandates NRC ARN to get an Aadhaar card. - PTI
No NRC, No Aadhaar: Assam CM Announces New Mandate | Key Details

BY Harshita Das

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IRE-W Vs ENG-W, 1st T20I Live Score: Ireland Women Win Toss, Elect To Field
  2. Indian Bowling Coach Morne Morkel's Mission: Supporting 'Senior Stars' Like Kohli, Sharma, Bumrah
  3. T20 Blast Final 2024 Live Streaming: Finals Day Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch
  4. Elite Cricket 'Clean'; Threat Looms Over T20 Leagues: Outgoing ICC Anti Corruption Unit Chief
  5. Ex-CSK Star Recalls When Team Tried To Avoid Eye Contact With 'Fuming' Dhoni: 'MS Kicked...'
Football News
  1. Bengaluru FC Vs East Bengal, ISL 2024-25 Live Updates: Sunil Chhetri & Co. Eye Winning Start On Home Turf
  2. Odisha FC Vs Chennaiyin FC, ISL 2024-25 Live Score: Marina Machans Beat Kalinga Warriors 3-2 In Thriller
  3. WSL: Phallon Tullis-Joyce Ready To Take Manchester United Mantle After Mary Earps Departure
  4. Lamine Yamal: Young Spaniard Says Reaching Lionel Messi's Level Will Be 'Impossible'
  5. Wolves Vs Newcastle United, PL Preview: Players To Watch, Key Battles, Match Prediction
Tennis News
  1. Rafael Nadal Unsure Of Future Involvements After Laver Cup Withdrawal
  2. Davis Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Sends Spain Into Quarterfinal
  3. Maria Sharapova Wins Fan Vote For International Tennis Hall Of Fame
  4. India Vs Sweden, Davis Cup World Group I Tie: N Sriram Balaji To Play Singles Match Again
  5. Rafael Nadal Withdraws From Laver Cup In Berlin, Return Unclear
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Japan Highlights, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: CHN Advance To Semis; JPN End Campaign
  2. CHN 2-0 JPN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: China Secure Semi-Final Berth - Check Who Play Whom
  3. India Vs Pakistan Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: IND 2-1 PAK; Harmanpreet Gets A Brace
  4. IND 2-1 PAK, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Harmanpreet's Brace Helps India Overcome Pakistan
  5. Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: MAS-KOR End Hulunbuir Classic With 3-3 Draw

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Hindi And Local Languages Are Friends': Amit Shah On Hindi Diwas
  2. Junior Doctors Continue To Protest Amid Rain In Kolkata, Citizens Provide Food, Water
  3. Kolkata Blast Injures Ragpicker Amid Ongoing Doctors' Protests; Bomb Detection Team On Site
  4. Gujarat: 8 Drown In Meshwo River In Gandhinagar; PM Announces Ex-Gratia
  5. RG Kar Row: 'Last Attempt To Resolve The Crisis', Says Mamata; Doctors Reach CM's Residence For Meeting
Entertainment News
  1. The Buckingham Murders Review: Kareena Kapoor Is Overburdened In Tedious, Unfocused Police Procedural
  2. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. After Kerala, Bengali Film Industry Caught Up In The #MeToo Movement
  5. Does Kangana Ranaut Deserve Our Fairness?
US News
  1. SpaceX And Polaris Dawn Crew Complete Historic First Commercial Spacewalk, Raises Treaty Concerns | Explained
  2. Trump Says No To Third Presidential Debate, Harris Calls For Another Round: 'We Owe It To The Voters'
  3. False And Misleading Claims From Trump And Harris Presidential Debate | Fact Check
  4. 23 Years Later, These 9/11 Images Still Shock The World
  5. Immigrants Eating Pets & Childless Cat Ladies - Donald Trump, Kamala Harris' Debate Turns The Page | Highlights
World News
  1. Romania: 5 Found Dead As Rainstorms Leave Scores Stranded
  2. Middle East Tensions: Israeli Strikes Kill Over 14 In Gaza; WHO Chief Says Polio Vaccination Drive A 'Massive Success'
  3. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them
  4. Protests Grow In Israel Asking Netanyahu To Cut Deal With Hamas, Bring Hostages Home
  5. Mpox: WHO Grants First Vaccine Approval To Ramp Up Response To Disease In Africa And Beyond
Latest Stories
  1. Emmys 2024: Date, Venue, Time, Nominations- Everything You Need To Know
  2. Weekly Horoscope For September 15th To September 21st: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  3. The Fateful Comedy: Rajat Kapoor On Adapting The Brothers Karamazov Into Hindi
  4. Indian Steeplechaser Avinash Sable Ends Ninth In Diamond League Final
  5. Indian-Origin Pitcher Kumar Rocker Makes Major League Baseball History With Debut
  6. Horoscope For September 14, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  7. J&K: Two Soldiers Killed In Encounter With Militants In Kishtwar
  8. 'Happy Place, Trying Times': Sunita And Butch A Week After Starliner Returns To Earth Without Them