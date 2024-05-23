Thane: 4 Reported Dead In Massive Blast At Dombivli Factory; Sound Heard 1 Km Away, Nearby Houses Damaged

Four people were reported dead in massive boiler blast that rocked a factory in the Dombivli area of Maharashtra's Thane on Thursday afternoon, trapping several people inside. While reports said that four people were killed in the blast and the fire that followed at the of Amber Chemical Company, an official confirmation is awaited.
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had said in a post on X that eight people, who were trapped in the premises, were rescued.
Visuals of the blast surfaced on social media, with users calling it a "high-intensity" explosion that took place in a factory located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area in Dombivli.
Several fire tenders were rushed to the site.
"High intensity blast in Dombivili now. Video taken from my home. Seem to be a factory," a user on social media wrote.
Reports said several people were evacuated from nearby areas, adding that the fire broke out due to a boiler explosion in the factory in the MIDC area of Dombivli.
Yasin Tadvi said the blaze triggered by the blast spread to three adjoining factories and thick plumes of smoke and fire could be seen from a long distance.
Several people were feared trapped in the factory. The fire occurred after a boiler inside the chemical factory located in MIDC Phase 2 exploded, officials cited in an NDTV report said.
Witnesses reported hearing three blasts at the factory, the report said.
The blast was so loud that it could be heard from a kilometre away, a witness told news agency PTI. Glass windows of an adjoining building suffered cracks, while many houses in the vicinity were damaged due to the explosion, the witness added.
The injured workers were rushed to a local hospital, a civic official said.
Terming the incident tragic, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said eight people, who were trapped on the premises, have been rescued.
“Arrangements have been made to treat the injured and more ambulances have been kept ready. I have discussed with the Thane collector and they are also reaching the spot... Teams of NDRF, TDRF, and fire brigade have been called,” he said on X.
“I pray to God for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.
A brigade call was given following which eight fire engines were rushed to the spot, said Tadvi.
Teams from Thane civic body’s Regional Disaster Management Cell and 13 jawans from the Thane Disaster Response Force also reached the scene, the official said, adding efforts are on to bring the blaze under control.