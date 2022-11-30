Thursday, Dec 01, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

DMK Hits Back At BJP On PM Security Lapse Issue

Home National

DMK Hits Back At BJP On PM Security Lapse Issue

On Wednesday, the ruling DMK said the Centre's Special Protection Group (SPG) handles the security cover for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, despite the Tamil Nadu BJP chief accusing the state government of security lapses during Modi's visit to Chennai in July.

Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai
Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Nov 2022 10:35 pm

The ruling DMK lashed out at the Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai for accusing the state government of a lapse in security during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s July visit to Chennai and said on Wednesday that the Centre’s Special Protection Group (SPG) handles the security cover for Modi.

Though the state government provides the basic arrangements, once the SPG arrives days ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, the state police have little role to play, DMK spokesperson T K S Elangovan said.

"The SPG takes full control of the security arrangements and the state police have no role thereafter. In such a case, even the chief minister can’t enter. This is a known fact," he said. 

Alleging a grave security lapse by police during Modi's visit to Chennai, Annamalai on Tuesday called on Governor R N Ravi and sought a direction to the government to order an enquiry into the lapse.

"I wonder if there are any issues between Annamalai and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Is he casting aspersions on Shah? He has been a police officer and he ought to know the basics of security," Elangovan told reporters here when his attention was drawn to Annamalai’s accusation.

The DMK senior leader opined that the security issue should not have arisen. "I wonder if he (Annamalai) is blaming only the Centre and not the State government," Eangovan remarked.

Tags

National DMK Special Protection Group (SPG) Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu BJP Chennai T K S Elangovan Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Explained: Maharashtra's Measles Outbreak And How Mumbai Has Emerged As Most Affected

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’

Same-Sex Marriage Now Protected In The US; Joe Biden Says ‘Love Is Love’