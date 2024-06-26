National

‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest

AAP also slammed the CBI for claiming that Arvind Kejriwal, during questioning in the liquor policy case, shifted the entire blame on his former deputy Manish Sisodia.

PTI
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Saying “dictator crossed all limits of cruelty”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday lambasted BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the CBI arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The party also accused the BJP of getting Kejriwal arrested in a "fake case" by the CBI.

"The dictator crossed all limits of cruelty!! Today when there was every possibility of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a fake case," AAP said in a post on X.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal gets a rousing welcome by AAP workers, supporters after being released on interim bail - Suresh K Pandey/Outlook
Out Of Tihar, Arvind Kejriwal Invokes Hanuman And Pledges To Fight Back

BY Rakhi Bose

"The CBI took Kejriwal ji to Rouse Avenue Court where his blood sugar level dropped very low. Dictator, no matter how much oppression you inflict, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break," it said.

Kejriwal has already been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam on March 21. He is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal comes out of the Rouse Avenue Court after appearing in the Enforcement Directorate summons case, in New Delhi, Saturday, March 16, 2024. - PTI
What Is The Liquor Policy Case In Which Arvind Kejriwal Was Arrested? What Next For The Delhi CM?

BY Outlook Web Desk

AAP also slammed the CBI for claiming that Arvind Kejriwal, during questioning in the liquor policy case, shifted the entire blame on his former deputy Manish Sisodia.

Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah saidthe CBI wanted to make a headline, but it was caught "red-handed".

"CBI claimed that Arvind Kejriwal placed the entire blame on Manish Sisodia. However, it was revealed that the CBI had been caught red-handed in its attempt to create headlines suggesting that Kejriwal had accused Sisodia," Shah said.

"Arvind Kejriwal himself stated that he had not made any such statement, and the judge confirmed that no such statement had been made by Kejriwal," he further said.

Earlier, during today’s hearing in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, CBI claimed Kejriwal blamed his former deputy Manish Sisodia for recommending the privatisation of liquor stores in the city under the now-scrapped excise policy. However, the claim was vehemently denied by the Chief Minister.

"I did not make any statement that Manish Sisodia is guilty," Kejriwal said.

"Manish Sisodia is absolutely innocent. Their aim is to defame us. I told the CBI yesterday that these are absurd allegations," the AAP supremo said.

Even the Delhi court objected to the CBI’s assertion that Kejriwal placed the "entire onus" of the alleged privatisation issue on Sisodia.

"We have read the statement made by him. Kejriwal has not made any such statement," the court said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest
  2. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case
  3. Sam Pitroda Returns As Chairman of Indian Overseas Congress
  4. No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal; Delhi Court Allows 3-Day CBI Custody For Delhi CM
  5. Akhilesh Yadav’s Message To LS Speaker Om Birla: ‘Expect No Public Representative’s Voice Will Be Stifled’
Entertainment News
  1. Rohit Saraf Joins Kamal Haasan, Ali Fazal In Mani Ratnam’s ‘Thug Life’
  2. ‘Mirzapur 3’: How The Return Of India’s Biggest OTT Franchise Is Turning Out To Be A Sensation
  3. Asha Negi Opens Up On ‘Industry’, Says It Shows Viewers Real Challenges Of People In Showbiz
  4. Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Chandu Champion’ Father Nitin Bhajan Opens Up On How His Parents Were Confused About His Career Choices
  5. Vashu Bhagnani Reveals Akshay Kumar Was The First Person To Call And Tell Him 'Not To Worry' Amid Pooja Entertainment Losses Report
Sports News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: Phil Foden Leaves England Camp Due To Pressing Family Matter
  2. India's Tour Of Zimbabwe: Shivam Dube Replaces Injured Nitish Kumar Reddy For T20Is
  3. Uruguay Vs Bolivia, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch URU Vs BOL Group C, Matchday 2
  4. USA Vs Panama, Live Streaming Copa America 2024: When, Where To Watch Group C Match
  5. NED Vs AUT, UEFA Euro 2024: Leopold Querfeld Believes Austria Can Beat Anyone After Dutch Win
World News
  1. Ahead Of Snap Polls, France Bans Extreme-right, Radical Islamic Groups
  2. Pakistan Likely To Privatise Its National Flag Carrier PIA By August: Report
  3. California Man Shares 'Brutal' Airbnb Booking Experience. See What Happened Next
  4. Who Is Lily Lang? Decoding The Story Of Online Harassment And SEC Burnerverse Drama | Controversy Explained
  5. Kenya President William Ruto Rejects New Tax Bill, Sends It Back To Parliament After Deadly Protests Kill 23
Latest Stories
  1. Texas Roadhouse Rolls To Be Sold At Walmart In These Select States: Report
  2. New Lok Sabha, Same Story Of Hate
  3. Social Media Post On Alleged 'Animal Slaughter' Sparks Communal Tensions, Vandalism In Himachal's Nahan
  4. Shiromani Akali Dal: Senior Leaders Revolt Against Party President Sukhbir Badal, Want Him To Step Down
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla Returns As Speaker, Sparks Row Over Emergency Remarks | Key Points
  6. Sports News June 26 Highlights: Hockey India Announces 16-Member Squad For Paris Olympic Games 2024
  7. Breaking News, June 26: No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Liquor Policy Case