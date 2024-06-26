‘Dictator Crosses All Limits Of Cruelty’: AAP Lambasts Modi, BJP After Kejriwal’s Arrest

Saying “dictator crossed all limits of cruelty”, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday lambasted BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the CBI arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the liquor policy case. The party also accused the BJP of getting Kejriwal arrested in a "fake case" by the CBI.
"The dictator crossed all limits of cruelty!! Today when there was every possibility of Chief Minister @ArvindKejriwal getting bail, the BJP went into panic mode and got Kejriwal arrested by the CBI in a fake case," AAP said in a post on X.
"The CBI took Kejriwal ji to Rouse Avenue Court where his blood sugar level dropped very low. Dictator, no matter how much oppression you inflict, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break," it said.
Kejriwal has already been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case linked to the alleged liquor policy scam on March 21. He is presently lodged in Tihar Jail.
AAP also slammed the CBI for claiming that Arvind Kejriwal, during questioning in the liquor policy case, shifted the entire blame on his former deputy Manish Sisodia.
Meanwhile, AAP spokesperson Jasmine Shah saidthe CBI wanted to make a headline, but it was caught "red-handed".
"CBI claimed that Arvind Kejriwal placed the entire blame on Manish Sisodia. However, it was revealed that the CBI had been caught red-handed in its attempt to create headlines suggesting that Kejriwal had accused Sisodia," Shah said.
"Arvind Kejriwal himself stated that he had not made any such statement, and the judge confirmed that no such statement had been made by Kejriwal," he further said.
Earlier, during today’s hearing in Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court, CBI claimed Kejriwal blamed his former deputy Manish Sisodia for recommending the privatisation of liquor stores in the city under the now-scrapped excise policy. However, the claim was vehemently denied by the Chief Minister.
"I did not make any statement that Manish Sisodia is guilty," Kejriwal said.
"Manish Sisodia is absolutely innocent. Their aim is to defame us. I told the CBI yesterday that these are absurd allegations," the AAP supremo said.
Even the Delhi court objected to the CBI’s assertion that Kejriwal placed the "entire onus" of the alleged privatisation issue on Sisodia.
"We have read the statement made by him. Kejriwal has not made any such statement," the court said.