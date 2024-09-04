Diary: Let Bilkis Be

Even in 2019, when she was awarded the highest compensation, she was calm. She was smiling during the press conference, though. She was satisfied that the perpetrators were convicted. Though we were expecting the death penalty, as it was the rarest of the rare cases, and I discussed with her about challenging the order, she said the point of pursuing the case was that the perpetrators had done something terrible, and they needed to be punished. She was not willing to go beyond that. She was looking forward to starting a normal life and the anonymity that the closure of the case would bring. However, on August 15, 2022, the news that convicted men were granted remission, hailed as heroes, and garlanded, left her devastated. This happened when she was looking forward to starting a normal life again.