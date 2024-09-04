National

Diary: Let Bilkis Be

The lawyer of Bilkis Bano on the woman who fought for justice after losing 14 members of her family and suffering the extreme trauma of gang rape

Bilkis Bano’s path to justice had many obstacles
Justice Prevailed: Bilkis Bano’s path to justice had many obstacles Photo: Artwork by Anupriya
info_icon

As a lawyer and as a woman, I have tried to let Bilkis be. I have made sure she does not have to revisit the pain of the past again and again. Gender crimes, after all, are traumatic for survivors. They are like an injury that never heals.

The Bilkis Bano case came to me in 2003. She did not pick me as her lawyer. I was appointed by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) chairperson who visited her in a relief camp and noted down her testimony. When she was asked to narrate the incident, she told him: “I was not raped once, but I am raped every time I am asked to narrate what happened.”

This was the one line that AS Anand, the NHRC chairperson and the former chief justice of India, stressed while handing over her case to me. I was a young lawyer then, with only seven years of experience. However, even after all these years, I have still not forgotten that line. I empathise with rape survivors when they are made to tell their stories again and again.

I always try to humanise the approach. Anyone who has suffered sexual violence should be protected. They should be insulated from the gory details of other rape cases. They should not be asked to talk about them. What reaction can they offer other than disgust and anger? What reaction can Bilkis offer? She has fought a very long battle, and I am sure every inch of her body, mind and soul would be screaming that no other woman should suffer this trauma.

However, complete insulation from such cases is a far-fetched reality. Certainly, the details of the Kolkata rape case have reached her through social media and news channels. But I don’t want her name to come up every time.

A Woman of Few Words

Bilkis is a woman of few words. In 2017, when the Bombay High Court upheld the life imprisonment of the 11 accused and refused to enhance punishment, she accepted the judgment. This despite losing 14 members of her family and suffering the extreme trauma of gang rape.

Even in 2019, when she was awarded the highest compensation, she was calm. She was smiling during the press conference, though. She was satisfied that the perpetrators were convicted. Though we were expecting the death penalty, as it was the rarest of the rare cases, and I discussed with her about challenging the order, she said the point of pursuing the case was that the perpetrators had done something terrible, and they needed to be punished. She was not willing to go beyond that. She was looking forward to starting a normal life and the anonymity that the closure of the case would bring. However, on August 15, 2022, the news that convicted men were granted remission, hailed as heroes, and garlanded, left her devastated. This happened when she was looking forward to starting a normal life again.

In January 2024, when the Supreme Court quashed the remission order, I called her up. I could sense that she was relieved. On Eid, her husband sent me a joyous picture of Bilkis; she looked happy.

A Collective Fight

Bilkis was not left alone. Her fight became our fight. The judiciary was on our side, too. However, now we need to ask some pertinent questions. If one hundred and six cases are reported every day, we must question the government. Political parties must ensure that rape accused are not made MPs or MLAs. What we need is a Uniform Rape Case Code. There is a need for mandated procedures. Penal provisions should be in place for officers who violate guidelines. Given the technological advancements, the investigation should be completed within a week. The trial should not take longer than a fortnight. We need designated courts. We have a backlog, and new cases are piling up. The trial courts, high courts and the SC must operate in a time-bound manner.

In the case of Bilkis Bano, the trial court judgment came in 2008, six years after the crime. The High Court appeal judgment came in 2017, and the SC upheld it in the same year. It took 15 years for the courts to reach a verdict after the first appeal was made. Numerous rape cases were reported in the interim. Many went unreported. The Bilkis Bano case was widely reported, and the media helped her cause. She was fortunate that media’s approach was extremely cautious.

As told to Shweta Desai

Shobha Gupta is a senior advocate who fought pro-bono for 21 years for justice for Bilkis Bano

(This appeared in the print as 'Gujarat Diary')

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I Preview: Scotland Eye Historic Series Win Over Australia
  2. Ajay Ratra Appointed Member Of India Selection Committee By BCCI
  3. Pakistan Cricket Legends Criticize Team's Performance Against Bangladesh
  4. PAK Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Shanto Left Speechless By Historic Bangladesh Series Sweep
  5. BAN Vs PAK Test Series Stats: 10 Talking From Bangladesh's Epic Win In Pakistan
Football News
  1. Nations League: Palmer, Watkins, Foden Withdraw From Carsley's England Squad
  2. Premier League: Ugarte Ready To Take On 'Great Responsibility' At Man United
  3. Argentina Captaincy 'Still Belongs' To Messi, Says De Paul
  4. Saudi Pro League: Chelsea Confirm Angelo Exit To Al-Nassr In £19.4m Transfer
  5. Jamal Lewis Creates British History With Sao Paulo Loan Move
Tennis News
  1. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev, US Open: Home Hopeful Reaches First Grand Slam Semifinal
  2. US Open: Emma Navarro Prepared For 'Great Battle' In Quest For Flushing Meadows Glory
  3. US Open: Navarro Stages Superb Comeback To Reach First Major Semi-final
  4. US Open 2024 Quarter-finals Live Streaming: Fixtures, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  5. Aryna Sabalenka Vs Qinwen Zheng, US Open 2024 Preview: Belarusian 'Doesn't Want To Leave' Early
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh Wants India To Move On From Olympic Bronze And Retain Asian Champions Trophy
  2. NHL Player Johnny Gaudreau Killed In Road Accident In New Jersey, Brother Matthew Also Dies
  3. Pakistan Hockey Players Banned For Life For Seeking Asylum In European Country
  4. National Sports Day 2024: Interesting Facts About India's Hockey Wizard Major Dhyan Chand
  5. Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming Details - All You Need To Know

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Haryana Assembly Polls: AAP Leader Welcomes Alliance With Congress Amid Seat-Sharing Reports
  2. ‘It’s Crucial To Educate Boys’: Bombay HC Over Badlapur Sexual Assault Case
  3. President Empowers Delhi LG To Appoint Members To Boards
  4. West Bengal Govt Suspends Ex-Principal Of RG Kar Sandip Ghosh Day After His Arrest
  5. Junior Doctors Meet Kolkata Police Commissioner After 22 Hours Of Dharna To Demand His Resignation
Entertainment News
  1. A Second Glance at Maharaja: Justice Beyond Vigilantes
  2. 'IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack' Review: Politically Glib Thriller Struggles To Land Varying Perspectives
  3. How Hindi Cinema Continues to Promote Rape Culture
  4. Anatomy Of A Fall (From Grace): How The RG Kar Rape Case Revealed Social Media’s Worst
  5. Rapture Is A Sensory, Original Fable Teeming With Metaphysical Discovery
US News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  4. Over 2000 Iconic ‘Game of Thrones’ Costumes And Props To Be Auctioned Next Month
  5. These Apple Items Are Expected To Be Discontinued After Next Week’s Event | Deets Inside
World News
  1. Is TikTok’s ‘Soda Loading’ Worth The Hype? Here’s What Experts Say
  2. Colostrum Supplements: Trendy Health Boost Or Unproven Fad?
  3. Former Aide To New York's Governor Is Charged With Being An Agent Of The Chinese Government
  4. NASA’s Robots Will Dive Under Antarctic Ice To Reveal How Quickly It’s Disappearing
  5. France: 13 Killed After Migrant Boat Capsizes
Latest Stories
  1. Australia To Reduce Intake Of International Students From 2025 | Here's Why
  2. Several Residents Fall Sick After Drinking Contaminated Water At Noida Society
  3. 'Cowardly', 'Act Of Terrorism': Manipur CM Biren Singh On Drone Attacks On Civilians
  4. West Bengal Assembly Passes Anti-Rape Bill, Mamata Calls It 'Historic', Announces Task Force
  5. Chhattisgarh: 9 Naxals Killed In Encounter In Bastar
  6. Sunita Williams Starliner: NASA Solves Mystery Of ‘Strange Noise’ Coming From Faulty Spacecraft
  7. Bhagyashri Jadhav In Shot Put F34 Final, Paris Paralympics Highlights: Indian Finishes Fifth With 7.28 Meters Throw
  8. Paris Paralympics, Day 6 Highlights: With Two Double Podium Finishes In Para Athletics And Deepthi Jeevanji's Bronze, India Surpass Tokyo Medal Tally