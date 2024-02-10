Dhankhar Pulls Up Cong's Jairam Ramesh, Says He Doesn't Deserve To Be In RS

"It is a matter of fact, you (Ramesh) do not deserve to be part of this House by this misconduct," said Dhankhar who was visibly upset.

As Congress members protested against the floor being given to Jayant Singh to speak, Dhankhar permitted the Leader of the Opposition in the House, Mallikarjun Kharge, to speak on behalf of his party Congress. Kharge said there is no debate on honouring leaders with Bharat Ratna. "I salute everyone. But if a member wants to raise an issue, you (chairman) ask 'under which rule'. (I want to know) under which rule he (Jayant Singh) has been allowed to speak," the Congress leader said.

"Give permission to us also. On one side you talk about rules...you have discretion...that discretion should be used judiciously and not as and when you want," Kharge said. The Congress president also accused the chairman of "not following the rules".

He said that had a discussion on Bharat Ratna been included in the House's agenda, everybody would have participated. Dhankhar expressed unhappiness at the objections raised by Kharge and even accused Congress leaders of insulting Charan Singh and his legacy.