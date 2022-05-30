Monday, May 30, 2022
DGCA Fines SpiceJet Rs 10 Lakh For Training Boeing 737 Max Aircraft's Pilots On Faulty Simulator

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last month barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating Boeing 737 Max aircraft after finding them improperly trained.

DGCA fines airliner SpiceJet.(File photo-Representational image) File Photo

Updated: 30 May 2022 7:17 pm

The aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for training its Boeing 737 Max aircraft's pilots on a faulty simulator as it could have adversely impacted flight safety, sources said on Monday.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had last month barred 90 SpiceJet pilots from operating the Max aircraft after finding them not properly trained.

After barring the pilots, the regulator had issued a show-cause notice to the airline, sources said.

The response sent by the airline was not found satisfactory, they mentioned.

"The training being imparted by the airline could have adversely affected flight safety and hence was nullified," one of the sources stated.

Therefore, the DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on SpiceJet for using a faulty simulator to train their Max aircraft's pilots, sources mentioned.

(With PTI inputs)
 

