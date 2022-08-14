Sunday, Aug 14, 2022
Devendra Fadnavis Gets Finance, Home Ministry; Shinde Keeps Urban Development To Himself

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has been given charge of the Home and Finance ministry.

Former Maharashtra CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.(File photo)
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.(File photo) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Aug 2022 5:42 pm

 Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday allocated the crucial Home portfolio to Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Shinde, who expanded his two-member cabinet on August 9 by inducting 18 ministers, has kept the Urban Development portfolio with himself.

A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office said Fadnavis will also handle the Finance and Planning Ministry, and BJP minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil will be the new Revenue minister. BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has been made the Forest minister, a portfolio he handled earlier.

Former state BJP president Chandrakant Patil is the new minister for higher and technical education, He will also look after parliamentary affairs.

From the Shinde-led group of Shiv Sena rebels, Deepak Kesarkar is the new minister for school education, while Abdul Sattar has been given the Agriculture portfolio. 

