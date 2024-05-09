Demoted As BSP Chief Mayawati's Successor, Nephew Akash Anand Says 'Will Continue To Fight...'

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and party chief Mayawati's nephew, Akash Anand, reacted on Thursday to his removal as the national noordinator and Mayawati's successor.
Replying to Mayawati's May 7 order, Akash Anand on Thursday said in an X post: "BSP chief Mayawati you are an ideal for the entire Bahujan Samaj, crores of countrymen worship you..."
"You are our universally accepted leader. Your orders are our obedience. I will continue to fight for Bhim Mission and my society till my last breath," Akash Anand said.
Mayawati decided on Tuesday night to divest him of his responsibilities as the party's national coordinator and her "successor", barely five months after she had anointed him.
Mayawati had she has taken the decision to demote was in the interest of the party and the movement and till the time Anand gains "full maturity". She said her brother and Akash's father Anand Kumar will continue to fulfil his responsibilities as before.
On April 28, Akash Anand was booked in a case of violation of Model Code of Conduct along with four others for allegedly using objectionable language at a poll rally in Sitapur.
The action had come after the district administration took suo motu cognisance of Anand's speech at the rally.