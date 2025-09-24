Delhi Weather Update: Bright, Sunny Day with Temperatures Between 28°C and 36°C

Delhi weather today shows bright sunny conditions with temperatures reaching 36°C maximum and 28°C minimum this Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Weather in Delhi today features clear skies with very low humidity at 36-41% and moderate wind speeds of 11-14 km/h from the west-northwest direction.
Current Weather Conditions
Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1004 mb with excellent visibility at 10 km and zero cloud coverage. The temperature feels like 39°C due to the intense sunshine, with sunrise at 6:10 AM and sunset at 6:16 PM.
Air Quality Status
Delhi AQI currently stands at 98-130, fluctuating between Moderate and Poor categories. Delhi air quality shows PM2.5 levels at 26-34 µg/m³ and PM10 concentrations at 146-169 µg/m³. Carbon monoxide measures 521-554 ppb with nitrogen dioxide at 8-11 ppb.
The air quality has shown deterioration from yesterday's readings, with sensitive groups advised to reduce prolonged outdoor activities. Despite the heat, the UV index remains high at 7-8, requiring sun protection during daytime hours.
Delhi Weather Forecast - Next 15 Days
The weather in Delhi for the next 15 days shows consistently warm and mostly sunny conditions:
Week 1 (September 25-30):
September 25: Sunny, 37°C/28°C with hazy sunshine and 12 mph northwest winds
September 26: Very warm, 38°C/28°C with hazy sunshine and 11 mph northwest winds
September 27: Mostly sunny, 38°C/29°C with 6 mph winds and 7% rain chance
September 28: Afternoon showers possible, 39°C/31°C with 43% rain probability and 3mm precipitation
September 29: Scattered showers, 37°C/30°C with 46% rain chance and 3mm rainfall
September 30: Sunny, 35°C/29°C with 5% rain probability returning to clear skies
Week 2 (October 1-8):
October 1-3: Sunny conditions, 34-35°C/29-30°C with 5-6% rain chances
October 4-6: Continued sunshine, 34-35°C/29-31°C with minimal precipitation probability
October 7-8: Partly sunny, 34°C/30°C with 4-74% rain chances by October 8
Delhi Weather Alert and Report
Delhi weather alert indicates no immediate weather warnings, but temperatures are expected to soar 5-7°C above normal for late September. The Delhi weather report confirms that the monsoon has completely withdrawn from the region, leading to typical post-monsoon heat conditions.
Delhi temperature patterns show unusual warmth with maximum temperatures consistently staying above 35°C through early October. The weather department forecasts relief around September 28-29, when isolated showers may provide temporary cooling.
Morning hours between 6:00 and 10:00 AM remain most suitable for outdoor activities, while afternoons require heat precautions. The combination of high temperatures and moderate air pollution levels necessitates limiting exposure during peak hours from 12:00 to 4:00 PM.
Residents are advised to stay hydrated, use sun protection, and monitor air quality levels, especially those with respiratory conditions. The extended dry spell is expected to continue with only brief interruptions from possible showers around September 28-29.