Delhi Weather Update: Bright, Sunny Day with Temperatures Between 28°C and 36°C

Expect bright sunny skies with temperatures ranging from 28°C to 36°C. Low humidity (36–41%), moderate WNW winds (11–14 km/h), and clear visibility make for a dry and warm day in the capital.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi Weather
Extreme heat scorching in parts of northwest India to continue | Photo: AP/Channi Anand
info_icon

Delhi weather today shows bright sunny conditions with temperatures reaching 36°C maximum and 28°C minimum this Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Weather in Delhi today features clear skies with very low humidity at 36-41% and moderate wind speeds of 11-14 km/h from the west-northwest direction.

Current Weather Conditions

Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1004 mb with excellent visibility at 10 km and zero cloud coverage. The temperature feels like 39°C due to the intense sunshine, with sunrise at 6:10 AM and sunset at 6:16 PM.

Air Quality Status

Delhi AQI currently stands at 98-130, fluctuating between Moderate and Poor categories. Delhi air quality shows PM2.5 levels at 26-34 µg/m³ and PM10 concentrations at 146-169 µg/m³. Carbon monoxide measures 521-554 ppb with nitrogen dioxide at 8-11 ppb.

The air quality has shown deterioration from yesterday's readings, with sensitive groups advised to reduce prolonged outdoor activities. Despite the heat, the UV index remains high at 7-8, requiring sun protection during daytime hours.

Representational Image - null
El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Delhi Weather Forecast - Next 15 Days

The weather in Delhi for the next 15 days shows consistently warm and mostly sunny conditions:

Week 1 (September 25-30):

  • September 25: Sunny, 37°C/28°C with hazy sunshine and 12 mph northwest winds

  • September 26: Very warm, 38°C/28°C with hazy sunshine and 11 mph northwest winds

  • September 27: Mostly sunny, 38°C/29°C with 6 mph winds and 7% rain chance

  • September 28: Afternoon showers possible, 39°C/31°C with 43% rain probability and 3mm precipitation

  • September 29: Scattered showers, 37°C/30°C with 46% rain chance and 3mm rainfall

  • September 30: Sunny, 35°C/29°C with 5% rain probability returning to clear skies

Week 2 (October 1-8):

  • October 1-3: Sunny conditions, 34-35°C/29-30°C with 5-6% rain chances

  • October 4-6: Continued sunshine, 34-35°C/29-31°C with minimal precipitation probability

  • October 7-8: Partly sunny, 34°C/30°C with 4-74% rain chances by October 8

Related Content
Related Content
Pollution Levels Rise In Delhi - null
Delhi Monsoon Withdrawal: Clear Skies Ahead as Pollution Levels Rise

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Delhi Weather Alert and Report

Delhi weather alert indicates no immediate weather warnings, but temperatures are expected to soar 5-7°C above normal for late September. The Delhi weather report confirms that the monsoon has completely withdrawn from the region, leading to typical post-monsoon heat conditions.

Delhi temperature patterns show unusual warmth with maximum temperatures consistently staying above 35°C through early October. The weather department forecasts relief around September 28-29, when isolated showers may provide temporary cooling.

Morning hours between 6:00 and 10:00 AM remain most suitable for outdoor activities, while afternoons require heat precautions. The combination of high temperatures and moderate air pollution levels necessitates limiting exposure during peak hours from 12:00 to 4:00 PM.

Residents are advised to stay hydrated, use sun protection, and monitor air quality levels, especially those with respiratory conditions. The extended dry spell is expected to continue with only brief interruptions from possible showers around September 28-29.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Squad Announcement Live Updates: Is Jurel Likely To Replace Pant? Find Out Which Spinner Could Make Surprise Entry

  2. India U19 Vs Australia U19, 2nd Youth ODI: Vaibhav Suryavanshi Breaks Record For Most Sixes In YODI's

  3. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: What Happened Last Time IND Faced BAN In T20Is - Recap

  4. India Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Asia Cup 2025: IND Vs BAN Preview, When And Where To Watch Super Four Match

  5. India Vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup: Ten Doeschate Praises IND's Composure Despite PAK’s On-Field Antics

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alexander Bublik Wins Hangzhou Title, Lorenzo Musetti Stunned By Alejandro Tabilo In Chengdu

  2. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  3. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  5. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Missing From The Ballot: How DUSU Elections Silenced Marginalised Voices

  2. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  3. SC Allows CBI To Register Six More Cases In ‘Builder-Bank Nexus’ In NCR

  4. Ram-Rajya Should Come In Delhi, Durga Puja Cannot End At 10 PM: CM Rekha Gupta

  5. El Niño and La Niña in India: Causes, Climate Effects, and Weather Implications

Entertainment News

  1. Remembering Silk Smitha: Desire, Defiance, And The Cost Of Visibility

  2. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  3. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  4. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  5. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

US News

  1. Trump Says Ukraine Can Win Back All Territory From Russia With NATO’s Help

  2. Trump to Address UNGA : ‘Globalist Institutions Have Decayed the World Order’

  3. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

World News

  1. A Two State Solution Is A Pipe Dream For Now

  2. At UN, Trump Slams ‘Globalist Institutions,’ Targets India, China Over Ukraine War

  3. Rubio Calls India ‘Critically Important’ After Talks With Jaishankar

  4. Indonesia, EU Seal Landmark Trade Deal After Nearly A Decade of Talks

  5. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures