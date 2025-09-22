Delhi Monsoon Withdrawal: Clear Skies Ahead as Pollution Levels Rise

Delhi's monsoon withdrawal is expected this week, bringing rising temperatures, dry winds, and poor air quality (AQI 125-140). No 'Good' air quality days were recorded in the 2025 monsoon season.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
delhi weather report
Pollution Levels Rise In Delhi
Summary
  • Delhi monsoon withdrawal expected this week, 3-4 days earlier than normal

  • Current temperature 28-35°C with clear skies and poor AQI at 125-140

  • Post-monsoon brings dry winds, rising temperatures, and increased air pollution.

  • No "Good" air quality days recorded in the entire 2025 monsoon season

Current Weather Conditions

Delhi weather today shows clear skies with 35°C maximum temperature recorded this Monday, September 22, 2025. The temperature in Delhi today ranges from a minimum of 28°C to a maximum of 35°C with hazy conditions throughout the day.

Current atmospheric pressure stands at 1008-1010 mb with moderate humidity levels at 66-70%. Wind speeds remain gentle at 13 km/h from the west-northwest direction, creating manageable conditions despite the warmth.

Monsoon Withdrawal Status

Delhi monsoon withdrawal is expected to occur this week, marking the end of the 2025 monsoon season. The India Meteorological Department confirms that conditions are becoming favorable for withdrawal from parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, and Punjab within the next 24 hours.

Delhi experienced its last spell of monsoon rain on September 18-19, recording 52mm over two days. The normal monsoon withdrawal date for Delhi is around September 25, making this year's retreat potentially 3-4 days earlier than usual.

The monsoon has already begun withdrawing from west Rajasthan on September 15, three days ahead of schedule. Weather experts predict Delhi's withdrawal will be formally announced around September 22-23, which could be the earliest in the last 15 years.

Delhi Air Quality Concerns

Delhi AQI currently stands at 125-140, placing it in the "Poor" category. The air quality shows PM2.5 levels at 44-47 µg/m³ and PM10 at 160-211 µg/m³, posing moderate health risks to vulnerable individuals.

Despite the monsoon season, Delhi recorded no "Good" air quality days in 2025, with the lowest AQI touching only 67 in August. This marks a concerning trend where even monsoon rainfall couldn't bring air quality to healthy levels.

Weekly Weather Forecast

Delhi weekly weather forecast indicates consistently warm and dry conditions:

September 23-25: Maximum temperatures 36-37°C with minimum 26-27°C and mainly clear skies

September 26-27: Slight temperature rise to 37-38°C with afternoon clouds and 5% rain probability

September 28-29: Temperatures around 36-37°C with partly cloudy conditions and minimal rain chances

What Happens After Monsoon Withdrawal?

What happens after monsoon withdrawal involves significant atmospheric changes that directly impact Delhi's weather patterns. The post-monsoon season continues till late October with average temperatures sliding from 29°C to 21°C.

Post-monsoon effects include:

  • Dry northwesterly winds replacing moisture-laden southwesterly winds

  • Gradual temperature rise with mercury potentially reaching 40°C in the coming weeks

  • Reduced humidity levels and establishment of anticyclonic conditions

  • Increased air pollution as farm fires begin across the northern plains

The transition brings warm days and pleasant nights with maximum temperatures dropping below 30°C by late October. However, this period also marks the beginning of Delhi's pollution season as stubble burning activities increase and atmospheric conditions become less favorable for pollutant dispersion.

Air quality typically worsens in post-monsoon months due to minimal rainfall, decreased wind speeds, and limited ventilation. Weather experts warn that AQI levels may double from monsoon averages of 80-90 to 150-200 in October-November.

Delhi has already recorded 35% excess rainfall this monsoon season with 902.6mm against normal 640mm, making this one of the wettest years in recent times.

