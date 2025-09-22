Kolkata Weekly Weather Forecast: Rainy Days, Humidity and Temperatures Up To 32°C

Kolkata experiences thunderstorms with a 26-32°C temperature range this week.
IMD alerts for heavy rain and gusty winds up to 40 kmph
High humidity at 87-90% with strong thunderstorms expected on Monday
Consistent rainfall patterns continue through September 28, with 50-91% rain probability.
Current Weather Overview
Kolkata weather today shows warm and humid conditions with 27°C recorded this Monday, September 22, 2025. The weather in Kolkata today features moderate rain with thundershowers and an overcast sky throughout the day.
Kolkata weather forecast indicates temperature ranging from a minimum of 26°C to maximum of 32°C today. The current atmospheric pressure stands at 1002-1006 mb with wind speeds of 4-6 km/h from the southeast direction. Humidity levels remain high at 87-90%, making it feel like 34°C.
IMD Weather Alert for Kolkata
The IMD weather alert for Kolkata predicts thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph over the next few days. Kolkata weather alert warns of possible waterlogging in low-lying areas during peak rainfall hours, with visibility reduced to 3-9 km.
West Bengal, including Kolkata, is under a yellow alert with forecasts of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms with lightning. The IMD has cautioned residents about temporary waterlogging and traffic disruptions during intense shower periods.
7-Day Weather Report
Kolkata 7 days weather forecast shows consistent temperature patterns throughout the week:
September 22 (Monday): Max 32°C/Min 26°C - Strong thunderstorms with 91% rain probability
September 23 (Tuesday): Max 32-33°C/Min 26°C - Isolated thunderstorms with 65-70% rain chance
September 24 (Wednesday): Max 32-33°C/Min 26-27°C - Rain showers with 65-80% precipitation probability
September 25 (Thursday): Max 33-34°C/Min 27°C - Thunderstorms with lightning, 50-70% rain chance
September 26 (Friday): Max 32°C/Min 27°C - Few thunderstorms with 52-70% rain probability
September 27 (Saturday): Max 31-32°C/Min 27°C - Thunderstorms expected with 52-80% rain chance
September 28 (Sunday): Max 31°C/Min 26°C - Few thunderstorms with 55% precipitation probability
Kolkata: Weekly Weather Outlook
Weekly weather forecast for Kolkata indicates active monsoon conditions continuing through the week. The Kolkata weather update suggests residents should prepare for 13-15 rainy days throughout September with total rainfall expected to reach 290-356 mm.
Current air quality remains moderate with AQI at 74-80, though PM2.5 levels at 31-38 µg/m³ may cause mild discomfort to sensitive individuals. Sunrise occurs at 5:25 AM and sunset at 5:32-5:34 PM with approximately 12 hours of daylight.
The extended outlook shows monsoon withdrawal expected in early October, with continued rainfall activity through the final week of September. Residents are advised to carry rain protection and stay updated with hourly forecasts, as weather conditions may change rapidly during active monsoon periods