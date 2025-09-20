Delhi Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm with 37°C on September 20, 2025

Clear and sunny conditions prevail with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 37°C today.
No rain expected for the next 7 days; hazy skies with moderate humidity levels
Post-monsoon heat is building up with consistent 35-36°C maximums through the week.
Air quality is unhealthy , requiring limited outdoor activities for sensitive groups.
Delhi experiences clear and sunny weather on Saturday, September 20, 2025, marking the beginning of post-monsoon conditions as temperatures rise across the capital. The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies with maximum temperatures reaching 37°C and minimum temperatures around 29°C, indicating a return to warmer weather patterns.
Current Weather Conditions and Temperature
Morning conditions show misty weather with 83% humidity and southwesterly winds at 11.1 kmph. The current temperature stands at 29.8°C with expectations to climb to 35-37°C during afternoon hours. Atmospheric pressure reads 1006 mb with UV index at 7 (high), requiring adequate sun protection during peak daylight hours.
Sunrise occurred at 6:08 AM with sunset expected at 6:21 PM, providing approximately 12 hours and 13 minutes of daylight. Visibility remains at 10 km despite morning mist, while wind direction will shift from northwest (5-10 kmph) in the morning to northeast (5-10 kmph) during evening hours.
Yesterday's weather data shows a maximum temperature of 35.3°C (0.9°C above normal) and a minimum of 24.6°C (0.3°C below normal), with no rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours. The monsoon withdrawal line continues passing through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, and Deesa, confirming the end of the monsoon season for Delhi.
Delhi: Extended 15-Day Weather Outlook
The long-range weather forecast indicates consistently warm and dry conditions:
September 21-25: Clear sunny skies with temperatures 34-36°C maximum and 24-26°C minimum. No precipitation expected
September 26-28: Increasing cloudiness with temperatures 36-38°C. Scattered thunderstorms are possible on September 28
September 29-October 4: Partly cloudy conditions with temperatures 32-37°C. Occasional light showers are possible
Delhi Air Quality and Health Advisory
Air quality shows concerning levels with AQI categorized as unhealthy, affecting sensitive groups immediately , while healthy individuals may experience breathing difficulties during prolonged exposure. Health effects include throat irritation and reduced lung function, requiring limited outdoor activity recommendations.
The IMD forecast confirms that mainly clear skies will dominate through September 25, with no significant weather warnings issued for the capital region. Upper air cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh continues influencing regional weather patterns, though Delhi remains outside its direct influence.
Residents should prepare for hot and dry conditions with adequate hydration, sun protection during peak hours (11 AM-4 PM), and indoor activities for those sensitive to air pollution. No rain relief is expected until late September, making heat management essential for the coming week.