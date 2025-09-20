Delhi Weather Forecast: Sunny and Warm with 37°C on September 20, 2025

Delhi experiences clear and sunny weather on Saturday, September 20, 2025, marking the start of post-monsoon conditions. With temperatures soaring to 37°C and a low of 29°C, the city returns to warmer weather after the monsoon season.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Weather in Delhi
| Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Clear and sunny conditions prevail with temperatures ranging from 26°C to 37°C today.

  • No rain expected for the next 7 days; hazy skies with moderate humidity levels

  • Post-monsoon heat is building up with consistent 35-36°C maximums through the week.

  • Air quality is unhealthy , requiring limited outdoor activities for sensitive groups.

Delhi experiences clear and sunny weather on Saturday, September 20, 2025, marking the beginning of post-monsoon conditions as temperatures rise across the capital. The India Meteorological Department forecasts partly cloudy skies with maximum temperatures reaching 37°C and minimum temperatures around 29°C, indicating a return to warmer weather patterns.

Current Weather Conditions and Temperature

Morning conditions show misty weather with 83% humidity and southwesterly winds at 11.1 kmph. The current temperature stands at 29.8°C with expectations to climb to 35-37°C during afternoon hours. Atmospheric pressure reads 1006 mb with UV index at 7 (high), requiring adequate sun protection during peak daylight hours.

Sunrise occurred at 6:08 AM with sunset expected at 6:21 PM, providing approximately 12 hours and 13 minutes of daylight. Visibility remains at 10 km despite morning mist, while wind direction will shift from northwest (5-10 kmph) in the morning to northeast (5-10 kmph) during evening hours.

Yesterday's weather data shows a maximum temperature of 35.3°C (0.9°C above normal) and a minimum of 24.6°C (0.3°C below normal), with no rainfall recorded over the past 24 hours. The monsoon withdrawal line continues passing through Bhatinda, Fatehabad, Pilani, Ajmer, and Deesa, confirming the end of the monsoon season for Delhi.

null - null
Hyderabad Weather Forecast: Occasional Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Delhi: Extended 15-Day Weather Outlook

The long-range weather forecast indicates consistently warm and dry conditions:

  • September 21-25: Clear sunny skies with temperatures 34-36°C maximum and 24-26°C minimum. No precipitation expected

  • September 26-28: Increasing cloudiness with temperatures 36-38°C. Scattered thunderstorms are possible on September 28

  • September 29-October 4: Partly cloudy conditions with temperatures 32-37°C. Occasional light showers are possible

Related Content
Related Content

Delhi Air Quality and Health Advisory

Air quality shows concerning levels with AQI categorized as unhealthy, affecting sensitive groups immediately , while healthy individuals may experience breathing difficulties during prolonged exposure. Health effects include throat irritation and reduced lung function, requiring limited outdoor activity recommendations.

The IMD forecast confirms that mainly clear skies will dominate through September 25, with no significant weather warnings issued for the capital region. Upper air cyclonic circulation over east Uttar Pradesh continues influencing regional weather patterns, though Delhi remains outside its direct influence.

Residents should prepare for hot and dry conditions with adequate hydration, sun protection during peak hours (11 AM-4 PM), and indoor activities for those sensitive to air pollution. No rain relief is expected until late September, making heat management essential for the coming week.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds OMA For 'Unbelievable Brand Of Cricket'

  4. IND Vs OMA, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Take 100 T20I Wickets

  5. India A Vs Australia A: Three Hits And Misses From 1st Unofficial Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  4. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  5. Day In Pics: September 19, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  2. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  3. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  4. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  5. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Latest Stories

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Challenges Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  2. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  3. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  4. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  5. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  6. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  7. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn

  8. Two BCom Students Arrested For Alleged Kidnapping And Rape Of Class 11 Student