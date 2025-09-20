Light to moderate rain expected today with temperatures ranging 22°C-32°C.
84% humidity with cloudy skies and thunderstorm possibilities throughout the day
Heavy rainfall of 19.4mm was recorded yesterday; air quality remains unhealthy.
An extended rainy period is forecast through next week with consistent shower activity.
Hyderabad experiences cloudy and humid weather on Saturday, September 20, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting occasional rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The city recorded 19.4mm of precipitation yesterday, while current temperatures stand at 25°C, with expectations to reach a maximum of 32 °C.
Current Weather Conditions
Morning conditions show hazy weather with 91% humidity and calm winds at 3.7 kmph. The maximum temperature reached 33.1°C yesterday, which was 4°C above normal, while the minimum of 24.2°C was 3°C above normal for this time of year. Current atmospheric pressure stands at 952mb with UV index at 9 (very high) despite cloud cover.
Sunrise occurred at 6:05 AM with sunset expected at 6:14 PM, providing approximately 12 hours and 9 minutes of daylight. Visibility remains at 2 miles due to persistent fog and haze conditions, while the dew point sits at 23°C, contributing to the muggy feel.
The IMD forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms today, with temperatures ranging between 25°C and 33°C. Visibility remains at 2 miles due to persistent fog and haze.
Hyderabad Weather: Extended Weekly Outlook
The weekly weather forecast shows persistent rainy conditions with consistent temperatures through the next week:
September 21: Generally cloudy with few rain spells, temperatures 25-32°C
September 22: Cloudy with thunderstorms, 24-31°C range
September 23: Few spells of rain and thundershowers, 24-30°C
September 24-25: Rain or thunderstorms expected with temperatures 23-32°C
September 26: Heavy showers possible with temperatures dropping to 23-24°C
Health Advisory
Air quality shows concerning levels, with the atmosphere reaching high pollution levels that are unhealthy for sensitive groups. The continuous humidity and stagnant conditions contribute to poor air quality despite rainfall activity. PM2.5 levels at 152 and PM10 at 58 indicate elevated pollution requiring reduced outdoor activities for sensitive individuals.
Health advisories recommend limiting outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours and carrying umbrellas due to 59-80% precipitation chances throughout the coming week. The high humidity between 68-93% combined with warm temperatures may cause discomfort, requiring adequate hydration and breathable clothing.
Residents should prepare for continued wet weather with thunderstorm activity and occasional heavy downpours that may cause localized waterlogging in low-lying areas. Lightning activity during thunderstorms requires additional caution for outdoor activities.