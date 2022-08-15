Delhi: Training Program To Boost Female Drivers In The City Launched By Lt Governor

Delhi Lt Governor V K Saxena launched a training program for 50 women cab drivers here on Monday, a move aimed at increasing the ratio of female drivers in the capital's public transport sector.

The LG also flagged off 40 electric cabs with women drivers on wheels.

East Delhi BJP MP Gautam Gambhir, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar, and other senior officials were present at the event held at the Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (IDTR) at Sarai Kale Khan.

An official statement said the move is aimed at increasing the ratio of women drivers in Delhi's public transport sector and ensuring the safety of women passengers.

Saxena also administered Prime Minister Narendra Modi's five pledges (Panch Pran) for 2047 – making a developed India, removing any sign of servility, pride in our rich heritage, unity in the upliftment of the nation, and fulfilling our duties as citizens, it said.

Saxena said this skill (driving) training for women drivers was in tune with the prime minister's call for women's empowerment which also found mentioned in his Independence Day address.

Saxena said the meaning of independence would remain incomplete without the "economic freedom" of women -- their self-dependence. "This driving skill training program for women drivers would open up new employment avenues for women and make them self-reliant. I am hopeful that the public transport sector in Delhi will have 50 percent of women drivers in coming years," he said.

Lauding electric car fleet aggregator Blu Smart for roping in women drivers, the LG said while these cars would contribute to environmental protection, the women cab drivers will ensure the safety of female passengers.

The women, under this scheme, can register directly with the transport department or they can be roped in by private cab aggregators. All women drivers are provided free of cost training by IDTR and the cost of the training will be borne by the Transport Department and the Aggregators (50-50%), the statement read.

The trained women drivers will be taken into the fleet of the aggregators who have sponsored them. Under this initiative, 1,000 women will be given training and assured employment in the next year, it added.