Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Delhi Reports 3,674 Fresh Covid Cases, 30 Deaths

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Delhi Reports 3,674 Fresh Covid Cases, 30 Deaths
Delhi logs a decline in fresh COVID-19 cases -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 11:35 am

Delhi on Sunday logged 3,674 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent, while 30 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's caseload increased to 18,27,489 and the death toll climbed to 25,827, the bulletin stated.

A total of 57,686 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the city a day ago, it said. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below 10,000. On Saturday, Delhi recorded 4,483 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 7.41 per cent and 28 deaths. On Friday, 4,044 cases with a positivity rate of 8.60 per cent and 25 deaths were recorded. The city logged 4,291 cases with a positivity rate of 9.56 per cent and 34 deaths on Thursday.

Related stories

New COVID Cases Fall To 910 In Assam As Number Of Tests Decreases

Intranasal Booster Doses Against Covid-19 Are Easy To Administer | What Are These?

COVID-19: Maha Logs 22,444 New Cases, 50 Deaths; Five Found Infected With Omicron

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday decided to lift the weekend curfew and the odd-even system of opening shops selling non-essential items besides allowing restaurants, bars and theatres to reopen at 50 per cent capacity, given the improving COVID-19 situation. The number of COVID-19 patients under home isolation stood at 16,165 on Sunday, down from 18,536 on Saturday. There are 38,853 containment zones in the city, the bulletin said.

There are 15,428 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 1,567 (10.16 per cent) of them are occupied. A total of 1,772 patients are in hospitals, the health department's bulletin on Saturday stated.

With PTI Inputs

Tags

National COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid Cases Covid-19 Cases COVID Restrictions Covid-19 India COVID Fatalities Covid Third Wave
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Must Reach All To Strengthen Spirit Of Brotherhood In Country: Gehlot

Mahatma Gandhi's Ideals Must Reach All To Strengthen Spirit Of Brotherhood In Country: Gehlot

Sidhu Doesn't Have One Achievement In Last 18 Yrs, Did Nothing For His Seat, Alleges Majithia

Naidu, Birla Discuss Covid-Safe Budget Session

Indian Hotels Company Signs 13 New Properties Under amã Stays & Trails

You Will Never Know When Rahul Will Go On Vacation And Govt Destabilise: Amit Shah To Young Voters In Goa

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast