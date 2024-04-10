National

Delhi Records Hottest Day Of Year So Far As Mercury Touches 39.1 Deg C

The second-highest maximum was noted on March 9 at 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

Advertisement

PTI
Delhi Records Hottest Day Of Year So Far As Mercury Touches 39.1 Deg C | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The mercury in the national capital on Wednesday rose to 39.1 degrees Celsius, the city’s highest maximum temperature this year so far, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The second-highest maximum was noted on March 9 at 38 degrees Celsius, the IMD data showed.

Delhi’s maximum temperature on Wednesday was four notches above the season’s average, while it recorded a low of 17 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season’s average, the data showed.

Also Read: Popular Hindi Cinema Reduced To A Political Pawn

The temperatures are expected to rise to nearly 40 degrees Celsius this week, but there will be no heatwave soon as Delhi may receive rainfall on April 13 and 14, accompanied by thunderstorms, Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist and head of the Regional Meteorological Centre here, said.

Advertisement

The weather office has forecast a partly cloudy sky for Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at 39 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively. PTI NSM RPA.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. Sumit Nagal Vs Holger Rune, 2nd Round Monte Carlo Masters Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  2. Actors Who Have Played Biographical Figures On The Silver Screen
  3. Chhattisgarh: 12 Killed As Bus Falls Into Mine Pit In Durg; PM Modi Reacts
  4. What Is The 1864 Arizona Abortion Law? Supreme Court Issues Near-Total Abortion Ban Based On 160-Year-Old Law In The US State
  5. Eid 2024: Songs To Rule Your Playlist This Festive Season
  6. PBKS Vs SRH, IPL 2024: Who Won Yesterday's Match? Check Highlights
  7. Elections 2024: Rahul Hits Back At BJP Over Manifesto Row; Complaint Against PM Modi Over Poll Code Violation
  8. Sports World LIVE: Bopanna-Ebden Pair Bows Out At Monte Carlo Masters, Sinner Wins Round Two