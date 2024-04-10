Popular Hindi Cinema Reduced To A Political Pawn

Critics of the regime from the world of cinema, or even those articulating their discomfort with existing realities, have received violent threats and have faced vicious trolling and attacks on social media. While artists and filmmakers have a massive responsibility and they must reflect on their contributions towards the systemic destruction of the core values that once defined India, it becomes even more important to ask where are the collectives and the bodies that safeguard these makers and artists for them to create the films they wish to, or at least articulate their points fearlessly? There is an acute need for the viewers to build that solidarity for artists, and the recognition of what is at stake when films like the ones we are seeing in election year, finally reach theatres.