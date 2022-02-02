Wednesday, Feb 02, 2022
Delhi Records 2,683 Covid Cases, 27 Deaths; Positivity Rate Comes Down To 5.09 Pc

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

Updated: 02 Feb 2022 10:57 am

Delhi on Tuesday reported 2,683 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.09 per cent, while 27 more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,32,951 and the death toll climbed to 25,892, the latest health bulletin stated.

The number of COVID-19 tests conducted a day ago stood at 52,736, it said. Delhi had on Monday reported 2,779 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 6.20 per cent and 38 deaths.

On Sunday, the city recorded 3,674 cases with a positivity rate of 6.37 per cent and 30 deaths. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. There are 15,426 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and 1,455 (9.43 per cent) of them are occupied, the bulletin said. Active COVID-19 cases in Delhi came down to 16,548 from 18,729 on Monday. While 520 patients are on oxygen support, 108 serious patients are on ventilator support, it said.

As many as 12,312 patients are under home isolation, it said. The number of containment zones in the city stands at 37,116, down from 38,046 a day ago, the bulletin stated.

With PTI Inputs

