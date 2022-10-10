Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Delhi: Rainfall So Far In October Second Highest In 16 Years

Heavy rainfall
Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Oct 2022 3:27 pm

Delhi has recorded 121.7 mm of rainfall in the first 10 days of October, the second highest in the month in the last 16 years, according to India Meteorological Department data.

The rainfall so far this month is around three times the precipitation recorded (41.6 mm) in August, which is the wettest month of the monsoon season. The national capital received 122.5 mm of rainfall in October last year. Normally, it records 28 mm of rainfall in October.

The city did not receive any rain in October 2020, 2018 and 2017 and logged 47.3 mm of rainfall in October 2019. The rainfall over the last three days is the second prolonged spell within three weeks.

The capital had logged a late spell of monsoon rains from September 21 to September 24 due to an interaction between a cyclonic circulation and a low-pressure system.

However, the current rains in Delhi are not monsoon showers, which receded from the city on September 29 after giving 516.9 mm of rainfall against a normal of 653.6 mm, the IMD said.

The incessant rains, the result of an interaction between a western disturbance and a deep trough of easterly winds, also helped meet the yearly quota (774.4 mm) of precipitation. Delhi has received 790 mm of rainfall so far this year.

The capital recorded 31 per cent surplus rain in September -- 164.5 mm against a normal of 125.1 mm. It received 286.3 mm of rainfall in July, 37 per cent more than normal, and just 24.5 mm of precipitation in June against an average of 74.1 mm.

(With PTI inputs)

Visually told More

