Delhi Police Busts Al Qaeda Module 'Aspiring To Declare Khilafat, Execute Serious Terrorist Activities'

A module of terrorist outfit Al Qaeda was busted by the Delhi Police after detaining over a dozen people from Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Thursday.
Delhi Police said the terror module was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and "execute serious terrorist activities within the country".
After receiving intelligence inputs, an operation was conducted along with the police forces of Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, officials said, adding that 14 people were detained and interrogated from the three states.
The Delhi Police statement said six people were detained from Bhiwadi in Rajasthan while they were undergoing training to handle weapons, and eight from Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh for questioning, it said.
"The module, as per current state of operations, was being led by one Dr. Ishtiyaq of Ranchi (Jharkhand), and it was aspiring to declare 'khilafat' and execute serious terrorist activities within the country," news agency PTI cited a Delhi Police statement.
The members of the terror module were trained, including in handling weapons, at various locations, the statement said.
The detained persons are being interrogated and additional detentions are anticipated, the statement said, adding that raids are being conducted to recover arms, ammunition and documents.