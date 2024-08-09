Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police

Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended a key operative of the ISISI terrorist outfit part of the Pune module who was carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head for his involvement in terror activities.
Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, the alleged terrorist, is a resident of Delhi's Daryaganj and had been absconding, his presence in the capital ahead of Independence Day is being probed, the Special Cell said.
According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Pune ISISI Module case relates to an ISIS conspiracy to spread terror by carrying out attacks at various places in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other parts of India, through IED fabrication training workshops and recce of jungles for firing practices and hideouts, besides raising terror funds by committing armed robberies and thefts.
"ISIS module terrorist identified as Rizwan Ali has been arrested. NIA had declared a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on him. Rizwan is a resident of Daryaganj, Delhi," Delhi Police Special Cell said.
The NIA had also released Rizwan Ali's photograph along with other absconding wanted men with terror links.
Security is beefed up in Delhi ahead of August 15, Independence Day, every year. Delhi Police heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists linked with Al Qaeda and Khalistan.
Police put up posters across the city and also encouraged people to assist them in catching the terrorists.
The Delhi police said that those coming forward with any information regarding the terrorists will be rewarded "suitably". The names of informants will, however, be concealed.
Police said that the security measures are taken to raise awareness among the people and help police track the terrorists, according to news agency ANI.
According to the police, there are fifteen terrorists mentioned in the posters, out of whom six are associated with Al-Qaeda.