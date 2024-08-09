National

Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police

Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, the alleged terrorist, is a resident of Delhi's Daryaganj and had been absconding, his presence in the capital ahead of Independence Day is being probed, the Special Cell said.

Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali
Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, the alleged Pune ISIS module terrorist arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell Photo: NIA
info_icon

Delhi Police's Special Cell has apprehended a key operative of the ISISI terrorist outfit part of the Pune module who was carrying a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on his head for his involvement in terror activities.

Rizwan Abdul Haji Ali, the alleged terrorist, is a resident of Delhi's Daryaganj and had been absconding, his presence in the capital ahead of Independence Day is being probed, the Special Cell said.

According to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Pune ISISI Module case relates to an ISIS conspiracy to spread terror by carrying out attacks at various places in Maharashtra, Gujarat and other parts of India, through IED fabrication training workshops and recce of jungles for firing practices and hideouts, besides raising terror funds by committing armed robberies and thefts.

ALSO READ | 4 Suspected Armed ISIS Terrorists, 'Ready To Carry Suicide Bombings’, Arrested In Gujarat; Pak Link Found

"ISIS module terrorist identified as Rizwan Ali has been arrested. NIA had declared a bounty of Rs 3 lakh on him. Rizwan is a resident of Daryaganj, Delhi," Delhi Police Special Cell said.

The NIA had also released Rizwan Ali's photograph along with other absconding wanted men with terror links.

Security is beefed up in Delhi ahead of August 15, Independence Day, every year. Delhi Police heightened the security arrangements and put up posters of various terrorists linked with Al Qaeda and Khalistan.

Police put up posters across the city and also encouraged people to assist them in catching the terrorists.

The Delhi police said that those coming forward with any information regarding the terrorists will be rewarded "suitably". The names of informants will, however, be concealed.

Police said that the security measures are taken to raise awareness among the people and help police track the terrorists, according to news agency ANI.

According to the police, there are fifteen terrorists mentioned in the posters, out of whom six are associated with Al-Qaeda.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  2. WI Vs RSA, 1st Test Day 2 Highlights: Tony De Zorzi, Temba Bavuma Fifties Anchor South Africa Innings
  3. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  5. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
Football News
  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid Tried To Cancel Conor Gallagher Move, Says Valencia Chief Corona
  2. English Premier League: Richarlison Keen On Tottenham Stay After Rejecting Saudi Offer
  3. Martin Zubimendi Named In Real Sociedad Squad Amid Liverpool Links
  4. Leeds United, EFL Championship Preview: The Whites And Wayne Rooney Out For Redemption
  5. Transfer News: Chelsea Confirm Aaron Anselmino Transfer From Boca Juniors
Tennis News
  1. Canadian Open: Naomi Osaka's Confidence Growing After Triumph Over Ons Jabeur
  2. Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner Begins Title Defence With Routine Win Over Borna Coric
  3. Canadian Open: Coco Gauff Downs Spirited Yafan Wang To Reach Last 16
  4. Canadian Open Tennis: Medvedev Stunned By Fokina, Zverev Eases Through
  5. Coco Gauff Tempers Canadian Open Expectations After Paris Olympics
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet Singh: The 'Sarpanch' Of Indian Hockey Team - Why This Fitting Nickname?
  2. India Bag Bronze In Paris: A Look At All Medals Of The Most Successful Team In Olympic Hockey History
  3. India 2-1 Spain Hockey Highlights, Bronze Medal Match, Paris Olympics: IND Win It For Retiring Sreejesh
  4. IND 2-1 ESP: India Claim Olympic Hockey Bronze Again; PR Sreejesh Retires - In Pics
  5. India Edge Spain 2-1, Claim Hockey Bronze In Second Straight Olympic Games

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'If You Help Our Enemy...': What Bangladesh's BNP Told India On Sheikh Hasina's Stay
  2. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts
  3. Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police
  4. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  5. Dog Owner Arrested After Pet Falls From 5th Floor, Causes Girl's Death
Entertainment News
  1. 'Chandu Champion' OTT Release: Here's When And Where To Watch Kartik Aaryan Starrer
  2. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Prepare For Arrival Of Their Baby By Curating Gift Boxes For Family And Friends? Here's What We Know
  3. Imran Khan Opens Up About Using Steroids To Meet Bollywood's Pressure To Look 'Masculine'
  4. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
  5. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
US News
  1. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  2. Watch: Kanye West's Shocking Advice To Jay-Z And Beyoncé In 2022 Interview, Video Goes Viral
  3. NoahJ456 Accused Of Cheating On Ex-Wife Martina With Fuslie | Allegations And Controversy Explained
  4. FDA Issues 'Urgent' Frozen Dessert Recall In 8 States Over Undeclared High-Risk Allergen
  5. Kanye West Addicted To Nitrous Gas? #SaveYe Trends After Explosive Claims By Former Chief Of Staff | Controversy Explained
World News
  1. Photos: Anti-Racism Protesters Rally Against Far-Right Groups In UK Amid Riots
  2. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
  3. UK Riots: PM Starmer Says Police Need To Remain On 'High Alert' As Chances Of Unrest Remain
  4. Debate Faceoff Between Kamala Harris And Donald Trump In September
  5. Amid Row With Elon Musk, Venezuela's Maduro Blocks X Access In Country For 10 Days
Latest Stories
  1. Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares First Post After Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Gets Engaged To Sobhita Dhulipala
  2. Gujarat: 2 Tribals Lynched Near Statue Of Unity Over Theft Of Metal Scrap; 6 Held
  3. 'We Stand Against Racially Based Attacks': UN Condemns Violence Against Hindus In Bangladesh
  4. Key ISIS Pune Module Operative Rizwan Ali Arrested In Delhi Ahead Of Independence Day: Police
  5. Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Prepare For Arrival Of Their Baby By Curating Gift Boxes For Family And Friends? Here's What We Know
  6. India Tour Of Australia: Rohit Sharma & Co To Play Two-Day Day-Night Tour Game Against Prime Minister's XI
  7. Daily Horoscope, August 9, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  8. Manish Sisodia, Jailed For 17 Months, Gets Bail In Delhi Excise Policy Scam; SC Slams Lower Courts