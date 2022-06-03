Delhi Police Arrest Rohini-based Surgeon In Kidney Transplant Racket

A 34-year-old surgeon has been arrested allegedly for being a part of the kidney racket police busted in south Delhi’s Hauz Khas area, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Priyansh Sharma alias Sameer, a resident of Rohini, they said. Police did not reveal the name of the hospital, a “reputed” one, where he was practising. Earlier, police had arrested 10 people who were allegedly involved in illegal kidney transplants in Hauz Khas area.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said, “On the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, Sharma was arrested in the case from Rohini area.” He did his MBBS from SRMSIS in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, from 2007 to 2013 and MS from Saifai in Etawa, UP, from 2015 to 2018, she said.

Sharma performed illegal kidney transplants at a clinic in Gohana of Sonipat district in Haryana, and worked under the gang leader Kuldeep alias KD, Jaiker said.

After busting the gang on May 26, police had said that the racket targeted men in age group of 20-30, and those in dire need of money. They would convince these men to sell their kidney for money.

The gang has transplanted more than 20 kidneys till now. The gang was busted on the basis of intelligence received at Hauz Khas Police Station about it being active in the area.

Kuldeep Ray Vishwakarma, 46, an operation theatre technician, was the kingpin of the gang. The transplants were carried out at the clinic of one Dr Sonu Rohilla in Gohana, Sonipat.

Vishwakarma paid everyone according to their roles and had done 12-14 such transplants in the last 6-7 months at the Gohana clinic. He, and some of the other gang members, worked at a prominent private hospital in Delhi.

